Democrats and the media (pardon the redundancy) have been posing a scenario for months now, which is that President Trump might lost the election but refuse to concede:

However, based on the latest news out of the Biden campaign, it might actually be the other way around:

Wow, the Biden campaign seems fairly confident… that they’re going to lose:

Team Joe doesn’t believe the polls?

Isn’t it ironic.

Didn’t Hillary Clinton just four years ago say that not accepting the results of an election was a “threat to democracy”?

The Dems’ rule changed fast after Hillary lost in 2016.

