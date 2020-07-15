This is quite a thread and an even more interesting one after seeing that Smithsonian graphic alerting everyone to signs of “whiteness and white culture,” such as rugged individualism, the nuclear family, and the belief that hard work is the key to success.

Christopher F. Rufo, director of the Discovery Institute’s Center on Wealth and Poverty, was sent documents from “diversity training” given to employees at the U.S. Treasury. The training was cosponsored in June by the Offices of Minority and Women Inclusion (OMWI) and a “navigation guide” was intended “to facilitate conversations following the Joint Federal Financial Agencies’ OMWI event, “Beyond Words: Race, Work, and Allyship amid the George Floyd Tragedy.”

Critical race theory is spreading rapidly through the federal government. Last week, a whistleblower sent me a trove of documents about a divisive "diversity training" at the Treasury Department. What I discovered is deeply disturbing—and an affront to equality. Buckle up. 🧵 — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) July 15, 2020

The training is called "Difficult Conversations about Race" and calls on white employees at Treasury, Federal Reserve, FDIC, CFPB, and NCUA to pledge "allyship amid the George Floyd Tragedy." The goal is explicit: to convert "everyone in the federal government" to "antiracism." pic.twitter.com/BT0PUydLYz — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) July 15, 2020

To begin, the trainers set the ground rules: they claim that "virtually all White people contribute to racism" and insist that white employees must "struggle to own their racism" and accept their "unconscious bias, White privilege, and White fragility." pic.twitter.com/Rl96xEsnML — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) July 15, 2020

Next, the trainers recommend "White managers" create "safe spaces" for "listening sessions," where black employees can explain "what it means to be Black" and be "seen in their pain." White employees must not "fill the silence with [their] own thoughts and feelings." pic.twitter.com/zp7YVOryP8 — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) July 15, 2020

Even ultra-liberal Oberlin College turned down a demand to create black-only safe spaces across campus.

The trainers insist that whites hold "fairly consistent narratives about race" that "don't support the dismantling of racist institutions." They claim the expressions "we should be more color-blind" and "we've made so much progress from the 60s" are in fact racist statements. pic.twitter.com/Ka3jQIxoEv — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) July 15, 2020

Employees are then asked to think obsessively about race throughout their daily lives: What is the racial mix of your ten closest friends? What percentage of the day are you able to be with people of your own race? How much of your day are you speaking about racism? pic.twitter.com/Ej9eaA0jM7 — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) July 15, 2020

The trainers tell white employees they must "provide unconditional solidarity" for people of color. Whites "don't get to decide when someone is being too emotional, too rash, [or] too mean" and cannot protest if a POC "responds to their oppression in a way [they] don't like." pic.twitter.com/PnAuqiKOxC — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) July 15, 2020

What if a white employee disagrees? They will be told that "white silence has been one of the most powerful detractors from real progress in social justice" and that whites must "sit in the discomfort" of their own internalized racism and white supremacy. pic.twitter.com/ugmxYFVOUC — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) July 15, 2020

During the training session, white employees are warned that "this is not the place to get [their] feelings validated." The trainers tell them that people of color are not "obligated to like you, thank you, feel sorry for you, or forgive you." pic.twitter.com/D22Qoy1dSX — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) July 15, 2020

So who is teaching the course? This man, Howard J. Ross, who has billed the federal government $5 million for diversity trainings over the past 15 years on topics including "white supremacy," "white privilege," and "white fragility. pic.twitter.com/J4T8swE8ok — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) July 15, 2020

Of course, Howard Ross includes his preferred pronouns on LinkedIn.

In 2011 alone, Howard Ross billed the General Services Administration $3 million for diversity training and billed NASA $500,000 for "power and privilege sexual orientation workshops." pic.twitter.com/KXeWBlATu2 — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) July 15, 2020

Let's be clear: Ross is a taxpayer-funded charlatan. He has packaged racialist pseudoscience and "used his privilege" to secure massive federal "diversity and inclusion" contracts. In the language of his own discourse, he is monetizing black pain to make personal profit. pic.twitter.com/ANlo1fSa9S — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) July 15, 2020

Sadly, the diversity-hustle hasn't stopped with the Trump administration. Ross has done many federally-funded trainings since 2016, teaching the latest academic theories on "white supremacy" and encouraging federal workers to attend the annual "White Privilege Conference." pic.twitter.com/9U2e8raNEn — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) July 15, 2020

This will not end in the workplace. At the end of the session, the trainers tell employees to "talk to your children about race," because children become racist "around 3 years old." Ultimately, this is "only the beginning of a lifelong education about anti-Black racism." pic.twitter.com/mB4YOmgdSy — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) July 15, 2020

To stop this, we must call this out for what it is: racism masquerading as antiracism. President Trump should immediately issue an executive order banning federal contracts that teach the toxic principles of critical race theory, race essentialism, and neo-segregationism. /end — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) July 15, 2020

Hard pass.

What an absolute con. — Vivian Darkbloom (@VivianDark78) July 15, 2020

You gotta admire the ability to pull off a 5 million grift like that. — J 🤘 (@jmetalblast) July 15, 2020

This is what's known as a race-hustle. — Sine Mora (@roboghost) July 15, 2020

I would love to see a smart lawyer challenge his notions on the wtiness stand and let's see how long the good professor could last on the stand over his course. — chuck harrison (@0SweetSolace0) July 15, 2020

This all sounds like the kind of crap you'd hear from a loudspeaker while surrounded by barbed wire. — Bourgeois Norm 🇺🇸 (@Casull454) July 15, 2020

So definitely reeducation — Stoned Conservative (@StonedConserva1) July 15, 2020

I'm all for equality for federal employees. Roughly 90% should be equally unemployed and set free to find their own way without the security of the federal teat, y'know, just like normal folks. — Para bellum (@TryConservatism) July 15, 2020

The federal govt is the largest employer in America. That fact alone should scare the living bejeezes out of all of us. It's a sobering indictment on where we are as a nation that a) most people don't know it and b) a significant number think it's good. — Ben Carling (@CarlingBen) July 15, 2020

Self-fulfilling prophecy: repeatedly tell person A they are fundamentally bad and evil until they accept this and do bad. Then repeatedly tell person B that any action of theirs is good and justified until they do bad as good. Put the two in a cage and place your bets…. — Papaveracity (@papaveracity) July 15, 2020

Exactly. This is like a parent with two kids telling one of them that they've always been a bully and the other one that they are a constant victim of bullying. This rhetoric is only setting people against each other. What happened to judging people by their character, not race? — 殻等技 古手 (@KararagiFurude) July 15, 2020

Careful, now … that’s like saying “we should be more color-blind,” which is a racist statement, according to the training.

It's almost like Trump never got elected. All of the looney leftist things are still going on behind the scenes. e.g. the Obama purge of the military is especially noticeable. — Sam Smith – Liberty Isn't Dead Yet (@freetexas2) July 15, 2020

That reminds us of that graphic sent out by a U.S. Army employee that claimed the phrase “Make America Great Again” was an example of “socially acceptable” or covert white supremacy.

The seeds have germinated, have taken root, and starting to bear fruit. The task at hand is large, and nationwide. — John Schwartz 🇺🇸 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@john_schwartz) July 15, 2020

This all seems very healthy and well thought out with kosher intentions. — The Tatted Adolescent (@YankeeCuis) July 15, 2020

Federally subsidized gaslighting. Such an insidious use of our tax dollars. — Alberta Marczak (@stillmissHK) July 15, 2020

This is atrocious, I am so not on board. No one could convince me how I should think and feel, so un-American. — PWAG (@pwagfly) July 15, 2020

I can’t even keep up with this crap anymore. Where does this end? — John Rances (@RancesJ) July 15, 2020

We don’t see any end in sight — does anyone else? It went from George Floyd to Black Lives Matter to tearing down statues of Confederates to vandalizing statues of Thomas Jefferson and George Washington to actual talk of blowing up Mount Rushmore. In any case, it doesn’t end well.

