This is quite a thread and an even more interesting one after seeing that Smithsonian graphic alerting everyone to signs of “whiteness and white culture,” such as rugged individualism, the nuclear family, and the belief that hard work is the key to success.

Christopher F. Rufo, director of the Discovery Institute’s Center on Wealth and Poverty, was sent documents from “diversity training” given to employees at the U.S. Treasury. The training was cosponsored in June by the Offices of Minority and Women Inclusion (OMWI) and a “navigation guide” was intended “to facilitate conversations following the Joint Federal Financial Agencies’ OMWI event, “Beyond Words: Race, Work, and Allyship amid the George Floyd Tragedy.”

Even ultra-liberal Oberlin College turned down a demand to create black-only safe spaces across campus.

Of course, Howard Ross includes his preferred pronouns on LinkedIn.

Hard pass.

Careful, now … that’s like saying “we should be more color-blind,” which is a racist statement, according to the training.

That reminds us of that graphic sent out by a U.S. Army employee that claimed the phrase “Make America Great Again” was an example of “socially acceptable” or covert white supremacy.

We don’t see any end in sight — does anyone else? It went from George Floyd to Black Lives Matter to tearing down statues of Confederates to vandalizing statues of Thomas Jefferson and George Washington to actual talk of blowing up Mount Rushmore. In any case, it doesn’t end well.

