The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History & Culture has a rather lengthy piece at their website about spotting signs of whiteness and white culture. What kind of things does the list include? Byron York shared just a few:

Really?

2020 really is something else.

Trending

It’s all very confusing.

If “work hard” is a sign of white culture, somebody forgot to tell Barack Obama:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: National Museum of African American History and CultureRace Relationswhiteness