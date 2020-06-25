We ran a post a few days ago with guesses as to whose faces would replace those currently on Mount Rushmore. Colin Kaepernick? Greta Thunberg? Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez? Since there are four of them, you could just put The Squad up there. Or you could do like they did in Charlottesville and just drape a giant black tarp over the whole thing.

President Trump is heading to Mount Rushmore next week, bringing attention to the highly problematic sculpture, and USA Today is reporting that a tribal leader isn’t saying the monument should be blown up … there are more environmentally friendly ways to do away with it.

"I don't believe it should be blown up, because it would cause more damage to the land," he said, noting that Indian artifacts could be damaged. But there are other methods to take down the monument that would have less environmental impact.https://t.co/WC2uvVuHJk — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 25, 2020

USA Today reports:

And one other thing: [Oglala Sioux President Julian] Bear Runner thinks Mount Rushmore should come down. “I don’t believe it should be blown up, because it would cause more damage to the land,” he said, noting that Indian artifacts could be damaged. But there are other methods to take down the monument that would have less environmental impact. … Into this comes the July 3 fireworks display and Trump, who has been criticized for disparaging minorities. Several groups led by Native American activists are planning protests for the visit. “I’m not really happy that he’s coming to pollute our Black Hills,” said state Rep. Shawn Bordeaux, a Democrat and the chair of the State-Tribal Relations Committee and a member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe.

Is Mount Rushmore in peril? Will Joe Biden promise to have it removed in his first hundred days in office?

Nobody’s taking this down. Period. — ❌ Ray M! 🇺🇸 (@RayMauldin1) June 25, 2020

Honestly taking it down will be obscenely costly without blowing it up. Good luck ever getting that funding! — ☭Brent© #nomorewars (@hardklaw) June 25, 2020

Leave it alone. — Pat (@AiredaleWestie) June 25, 2020

Seriously? Stop! This is all out of hand! — Jen (@sunshinejenj) June 25, 2020

Yeah no — Chris (@realKeinChris) June 25, 2020

Unbelievable — Cher Rink (@cher_rink) June 25, 2020

How beautifully symbolic it would be if @realDonaldTrump met with the tribal president and came to terms to keep Mount Rushmore in place with their blessing? Coexisting in peace and poetic justice. — Sivi (@cynthiasivi) June 25, 2020

That would be great. It would never happen, but it would be great.

Not today y'all..don't make me drive out there. — eric ammon (@ricinMD) June 25, 2020

Can't wait until Mars is colonized so all you looney birds can go start your new civilization from scratch with no past history to complain about. GTFOH — TNgarrett (@tngarrett) June 25, 2020

President Trump, an Independence Day fireworks display, and Mount Rushmore, all in one day … let the triggering begin.

