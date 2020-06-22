We’ve thought of this before — if statues of Thomas Jefferson and Teddy Roosevelt are being pulled down or voluntarily moved out of public view, what are the woke going to do about Mount Rushmore — that thing has to be more triggering than a dinky little statue. The National Park Service could follow Charlottesville’s lead and drape a big black tarp over the faces, but Ben Shapiro seems pretty sure they’re going to blow it up.

So, when is our woke historical revisionist priesthood going to insist on blowing up Mount Rushmore? — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 22, 2020

I'm sure they'll come for Stone Mountain first. pic.twitter.com/ooM9efFxKv — Jason Falter ⚔️ 👽🛹 (@JasonFalter) June 22, 2020

Already happened… — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 22, 2020

I was asking myself exactly the same question yesterday 🤔 — Paweł Młodynia (@DynioB) June 22, 2020

Honestly prob next week — TUCKsedo Mask (@wildkardalex) June 22, 2020

Couple weeks tops. — Possibly Justin (@JDem_9) June 22, 2020

We'll see it in the Babylon Bee this week.

Then in reality the week after. 🙄 — Paul Borne – I could be wrong but I don't think so (@paulborne_bo) June 22, 2020

At the current rate I would say next Wednesday around 6pm…. — Jonathan Merrick (@SheffieldGunner) June 22, 2020

I've got Feb 2021 on my apocalypse bingo — Chris Manning (@Manning4USCong) June 22, 2020

Oh they won’t insist. They’ll just do it while the local sovereign pretends they have no idea. — Ron Bassilian (R)🇺🇸 (@Ron4California) June 22, 2020

Who wants to bet there are at least a few people meeting and talking seriously about how they’re going to deface or destroy it? The question is, will they just leave the mountainside there, or will they carve in more woke figures?

Here comes the petition to replace it with Kaepernick, Alyssa Milano, Greta Thunberg, and one racially ambiguous, gender unspecified empty face. — Burgess Owens (@BurgessOwens) June 22, 2020

We’re guessing the fourth spot will go to Marsha P. Johnson, the black trans woman who played a role in the Stonewall uprising. Like USA Today last year for Pride Month reported, “Why we owe Pride to black transgender women who threw bricks at cops.”

The Face of the Unknown Idiot — senordady (@senordady) June 22, 2020

So…Shaun King ? — FranklinParks (@FranklinParks8) June 22, 2020

Shaun King — Dilectus (@dilectus) June 22, 2020

And AOC… pic.twitter.com/sT2EdrmOUx — SandyL 🇺🇸 – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@saRRLob) June 22, 2020

That last spot is where Biden comes in? — Iodem (@tanyn2678) June 22, 2020

If you think they don’t plan to put obama up there — defaultuser (@defaultuserxyz) June 22, 2020

No, it's John Brown, Malcolm X, Eugene V Debs, and just to piss you off… Beyonce Knowles. — unnecessary (@LobotomyOnRye) June 22, 2020

George Floyd will fill the last spot, it has been chosen — 5×10 (@simpy2009) June 22, 2020

I heard Ted Lieu and Marie Hirono were in the running as well. — Aaron Murray (@aaronmmurray44) June 22, 2020

Haha “Mount Gender Fluid”, until next week when they’re offended by their own made up label and want it torn down again. — TommyJoe Ratliff🇺🇸 (@TommyJoeRatliff) June 22, 2020

The 4th should just be a rock square — Thomas Williams (@CodenameThomas) June 22, 2020

I’d prefer General Zod just overtaking our planet and changing Rushmore his way, maybe they’d take out the leftists too. 😁🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ryLWJqEv4W — Some Call Me….Tim? (@TimothyRyans) June 22, 2020

"Have we reached the ultimate stage of absurdity where some people are held responsible for things that happened before they were born, while other people are not held responsible for what they themselves are doing today?" – Thomas Sowell — Kenny (@Kenny_Astros) June 22, 2020

Greta Thunberg’s a lock. Calling it now. Though it would be cool to leave as is and then add Ronald Reagan.

