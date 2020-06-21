The statue honoring former governor of New York and President Teddy Roosevelt outside of the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, first unveiled to the public in 1940, is coming down:

From the NYT:

Trending

The museum itself called the statue “problematic” in the past, but had hoped to use it as a teaching moment:

Sorry, the mob isn’t interested in that:

So, when does the hit comedy film series “Night at the Museum” get canceled, too?

Sorry! We don’t make the rules:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: New York CityTeddy Roosevelt