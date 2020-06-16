In that press conference where President Trump most definitely did not refer to neo-Nazis as “very fine people,” he did raise the question of where the taking down of statues was going to stop. George Washington? Thomas Jefferson? (Twitchy did tell you about the blue-check professor who posted detailed instructions on pulling down the Washington Monument.)

Everyone’s been vandalized, from Winston Churchill to Mahatma Gandhi to Christopher Columbus — even some famous abolitionists have had their statues vandalized. In Portland, vandals proved the taking down of statues isn’t going to stop with Thomas Jefferson, whose statue was toppled the other day.

Wait till they find out who's on our money……. — DM (@503_Adventures) June 15, 2020

I knew this was coming when I heard that protesters were planning to start at Jefferson High School on Sunday! — PampaX4 (@serickjr) June 15, 2020

Nuance is not their strong suit — Peter Yianilos (@artysan) June 16, 2020

This is a video of a shark jumping. — John Marcomer (@johnmarcomer) June 16, 2020

They’re tearing down the author of the Declararion of Independence like he’s Saddam Hussein. Obviously, this is not just reserved for Confederate Generals. What’s the limiting principle? Where does this end? (How about G Washington, Churchill, Ghandi, Wilson???) https://t.co/qiikTcOOdV — Matt Lewis (@mattklewis) June 16, 2020

Matt, there is none. Not for the mob, anyway. — Avi Woolf, Wilderness Conservative🐺 (@AviWoolf) June 16, 2020

It doesn't end. This is who these people are. Failures that try to destroy things because they can't build anything themselves. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) June 16, 2020

Which Wilson? I’m pretty sure John Adams and Abe Lincoln are safe. — Philip (@grizzlyman901) June 16, 2020

We wouldn’t count on it.

This gets them no closer to goals — Holly Beyer (@hollybcars) June 16, 2020

They have no idea who these people were. They’re just tearing down “stuff”. — Patricia (@patgotweet) June 16, 2020

Some just wanted the thrill of pulling down a statue in order to make a point. It looks cool and it's tangible. It's doing something besides shouting into the sky. — Eliot (@EliotTheAnxious) June 16, 2020

The appetite for destruction isn't very discerning so expect it to expand to all the nooks and crannies of privilege, real and perceived. — Mitchell Scott (@ScottsOriole) June 16, 2020

Its becoming more obvious what this is actually about. — Granola Bob (@GranolaBob) June 16, 2020

It’s Portland. — Jim Driscoll (@seamusdd) June 16, 2020

This is so American. When the pendulum swings, it really swings. — armchairpundit🇨🇦 (@GAKechnie) June 16, 2020

Part of me wants to see them topple the Lenin statue in Seattle just because it’s so obvious they don’t know history and just enjoy destroying things — Jen (@sumgirl87) June 16, 2020

I have said this was going to happen. George Washington is next. — Bringing Back Common Sense (@AmericanEqual) June 16, 2020

I disagree with this behavior so much. — Lindy Li (@lindyli) June 16, 2020

Tear down the author of the Declaration; tear up the Declaration? — D. Moore – CHAZ Minister of Lupin Redistribution (@Crapplefratz) June 16, 2020

We can’t imagine they’d have a problem with that; just look at the founding fathers of CHAZ who are laying the foundations for their new nation.

