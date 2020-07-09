Believe us, we had to squint really hard to make sure this tweet was real, and it is: The things above the black bar are examples of “socially unacceptable” white supremacy, such as lynchings, blackface (hey Gov. Coonman and Justin Trudeau), the KKK, and burning crosses. Just like those icebergs, though, you’ve got to watch out for what’s under the surface.

Those things below the black bar are “socially acceptable” or covert white supremacy and include such things as saying “Make America great again,” white silence, and calling the police on black people. Yes, saying MAGA is covert white supremacy, according to the graphic, which is credited to Safehouse Progressive Alliance for Nonviolence but was reportedly sent out to thousands of military and civilian members of the U.S. Army.

A U.S. Army employee on Monday sent an email invite to likely thousands of military and civilian members for a U.S. Army 'Operation Inclusion' listening tour, which included a graphic that said saying "MAGA" is evidence of white supremacy. The Army says it was "sent in error." pic.twitter.com/NUvm0lMVMh — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) July 9, 2020

There are a couple of cartoons at the bottom too that got cut off, but no loss.

This was a gov’t employee using their position to meddle in political and social culture which, last I checked, was illegal. I doubt this was “in error.” — Dean (@navyat_87) July 9, 2020

Court marshal these a$$wipes. There are too many weak minded individuals in our armed forces and if this doesn't change quickly we are doomed to fall the way Rome did. — @TheTimesArePrecious (@forSomethingIs1) July 9, 2020

USMJ his ass now and if civilian, ban from any federal position in the future! This is what treason looks like… There are zero grounds for justification… and their excuse is as believable as twitter’s when they do something… — SGT Jonathan (@LinkWithJon) July 9, 2020

Time for a dishonorable discharge. — Covfefe Kimmie (@kimmieguy) July 9, 2020

Needs to be handled with quickly and if it means careers ruined than so be it. — Cdnhighlander (@malcolm82173769) July 9, 2020

They’re going after the military full-throttle. Only political reaction can stop this. — 𝙻𝚊 𝙲𝚑𝚊𝚝𝚝𝚎 𝚅𝚎𝚛𝚝𝚎 🇺🇸 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@la_chatte_verte) July 9, 2020

Our military is compromised. Just like everything else. — steveB (@steveB06088692) July 9, 2020

Esper needs to go. We need strong leadership to counter this seditious nonsense. — Gimli (@UnumDeum) July 9, 2020

Who came up with this triangle of racism? Who reviewed it? Who is approving it? Will a JAG review it? Overall, the tone of this comes close to the line of silent insubordination, maybe even sedition. Even in this supposed draft form. — RonaldJMoeller (@OGA_Ron) July 9, 2020

"Sent it in error" meaning that they were gonna send it out eventually but accidentally slipped the timing and went mask off. — Ryan Bove (@m1garandRyan) July 9, 2020

The higher birth mortality rate is covert racism that the Army can prevent? Should that bit maybe be sent to med/pharma organizations? I'm half black and I'm guessing at least 20 "covert" items apply to me.

Dang it, Mom! — madontplay (@madontplay) July 9, 2020

"Colombus Day" — Harry Morant (@HarryMorant2) July 9, 2020

Truly amazing how deep this infection goes. — GritMode (@gritmodelife) July 9, 2020

This was not sent in error a friend of mine who received this email said there were about 10 follow up emails about this and he receives shit like this ALL the time something is going on at the Redstone arsenal — Confederate Man (@Confederacy_Man) July 9, 2020

This is where I work. Not a good move, I'd think, given the political makeup of Redstone Arsenal — Tricky Rick (@TrickyRickDaddy) July 9, 2020

That is no error. This kind of divisive rhetoric can not be tolerated. Firing must take place. — Peter Parkour (@paradigm_buster) July 9, 2020

These people are completely insane. — BH (@semptyrannis) July 9, 2020

The @USArmy should be embarrassed and ashamed and should focus on being mission capable. Being woke is not a mission. @KurtSchlichter https://t.co/BKaxZ3Zaqm — Matthew Betley (@MatthewBetley) July 9, 2020

If the only way you will feel better is for me to surrender you better come up with another plan. — Managing Life’s Risks (@ManageMyRisks) July 9, 2020

Can the @USArmy please clarify whether they think that "calling the cops on black people" is covert white supremacy? Would be really great to have an answer. Thanks! — Valar Addemmis (@ValarAddemmis) July 9, 2020

The Army’s taken a lot of flak from woke white liberals for killing brown people, so you’d think they’d know better.

