There was a whole lot going on in President Barack Obama’s Oval Office on January 5, 2017. There was an all hands on deck meeting including the usual suspects: FBI Director James Comey, CIA Director Joh Brennan, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, National Security Advisor Susan Rice, Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, and Vice President Joe Biden, among others.

Recently released notes show that Biden, who told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, “I knew nothing about those moves to investigate Michael Flynn,” suggest that it was Biden who brought up the Logan Act at the meeting.

Catherine Herridge has been busy with her pen and highlighter and reports that notes from Peter Strzok about the Logan Act, which was passed in 1799 and only prosecuted twice, in 1802 and 1852, show he and Lisa Page, along with FBI General Counsel James Baker, searched for the Logan Act statute on January 4, the day before the big meeting.

#FLYNN ANALYSIS: Recently declassified FBI agent Strzok notes are among the earliest documented discussions of Logan Act – apparent basis to further investigate Flynn. Filing states the notes are believed to be January 4, 2017. “According to Strzok’s notes, it appears that Vice — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) June 27, 2020

President Biden personally raised the idea of the Logan Act. " Emails from DOJ motion to dismiss also show that on January 4, 2017 Strzok, FBI lawyer Lisa Page + FBI General Counsel James Baker searched for Logan Act statute 18 USC 953 #MyHighlighter #connectingthedots @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/yzabiXbw0z — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) June 27, 2020

“And because I am awesome …” Strzok writes to lover Page, prefacing further research.

"By the book" WH meeting: Let's use the Logan act! Okay, you guys go back and look up with that means. — Sandy Parker (@RHWOOBsandy) June 27, 2020

Existence of this note hints that more of them may exist, from other persons. So, the ship has been sinking for a while and the rats had known it! Will this drown Biden, cause Rice to rise to the top? — hokusai09 (@hokusai09) June 27, 2020

Rice is as guilty of sedition as O&B. She saved a few emails to trade for her own clemency or reduced sentence, though, so smarter than Obama or Biden. — Phyle17 (@phyle17) June 27, 2020

Great research!! Thank you. — Q-T (@treewall2) June 27, 2020

We are talking about criminal conspiracy at most very least. Al Capone went for less. — TheTwentyFirst (@TheTwentyFirst2) June 27, 2020

I know a lot of people have been disappointed about the lack of action but unfortunately these things must be timed. Hilary won the popular vote in 2016. We must stand vigilant and have faith. — TheTwentyFirst (@TheTwentyFirst2) June 27, 2020

Biden’s gonna get dropped/step down because of this and they know it. Planned? — 4Silent4Phoenix (@s1lentphoenix1) June 27, 2020

Logan Act! Does this mean John Kerry will soon be in the docket? — John Q. Public, MSA (@OHenrysStepchld) June 27, 2020

The guy certainly likes to pretend he represents U.S. foreign policy in his many meeting with the Iranians.

How arrogant/incompetent! Either totally inept at covering their tracks or just didn’t feel the need. — Rick Germain ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@RickGermain) June 27, 2020

They never thought she would lose. 💥💥💥 — Smerk (@CoachSmerk) June 27, 2020

The Logan Act was discussed earlier than this and it's documented on video. West Wing Season 7 Episode 19 — Lar Gand ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ (@DaxamVoice) June 27, 2020

So we’ve been told … is that where they got the idea? Seriously.

@CNN. I'm sure will cover this tomorrow — John Escover 🇺🇸 (@jdub2444) June 27, 2020

It was intuitively obvious that the former administration was using every means available to prevent DJT from becoming president and then attempting a coup after the inauguration.If Justice is not served we have won the battle but lost the war.😡😡😡😎😎😎🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Josephus63 (@Josephus631) June 27, 2020

Nothing is going to happen. It's the sad truth. — Zman (@ZacMan9966) June 27, 2020

I’m afraid you’re right — Rodney Beasley (@rwbeasleyjr) June 27, 2020

Good question:

Can Gen. Flynn have charges filed against them? — Will Cain (@_Will_Cain) June 27, 2020

Related: