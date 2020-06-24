Earlier today we told you about the handwritten notes that were introduced as evidenced in the successful appeal from Gen. Michael Flynn’s defense team that culminated in the court agreeing by a 2 to 1 margin that criminal charges should be dropped. The notes seem to indicate involvement in the Flynn investigation from then-VP Joe Biden (among others):

Strzok notes out 🔥🔥🔥 —Obama, Biden, Yates, Rice, Comey all discussed Flynn/Kislyak calls: “unusual times” —Comey admitted they “appear legit” —OBAMA ordered: “make sure you look at things” with “the right people” —BIDEN appears to be one to raise “Logan Act v[iolation]?” pic.twitter.com/wH6W0IJhsi — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) June 24, 2020

That could make flashback video from a Joe Biden interview a little awkward, should the Biden campaign ever decide to let their candidate answer questions:

.@JoeBiden months ago: “I knew nothing about those moves to investigate Michael Flynn.” Peter Strzok notes, released today: “Biden personally raised the idea of the Logan Act.”pic.twitter.com/KGrn0epokp — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) June 24, 2020

Things are starting to get a little awkward for Joe.

Joe Biden is a pathological liar. https://t.co/elEq7yrn9J — RBe (@RBPundit) June 24, 2020

WOW I forgot about this interview. pic.twitter.com/CtUtNCV6ZU — Salgrim Sputtergraw (@TheRealSalgrim) June 24, 2020

