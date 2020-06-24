Before a U.S. Appeals Court upheld a Justice Department request to drop criminal charges against former Trump adviser Gen. Michael Flynn, the DOJ turned over notes written by former FBI official Peter Strzok:

The Justice Department has turned over to Michael Flynn’s defense team a page of handwritten notes authored in early 2017 by anti-Trump FBI official Peter Strzok, according to a court filing Tuesday. Although the notes were not publicly disclosed, Flynn attorney Sidney Powell told The Washington Times they are “highly and totally exculpatory” for her client. “And I’m sure there is more,” she said.

The notes have been released and are now publicly available. The analyses are underway:

🚨Peter Strzok notes from 1/4/17 released in Flynn case: Discussion among Obama, Comey, Yates, Biden, and Susan Rice. Biden: "Logan Act" Obama: "Have the right people on" Flynn case. Comey: The Flynn/Kislyak calls "appear legit." pic.twitter.com/20a3z46Z9Z — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) June 24, 2020

Strzok notes out 🔥🔥🔥 —Obama, Biden, Yates, Rice, Comey all discussed Flynn/Kislyak calls: “unusual times” —Comey admitted they “appear legit” —OBAMA ordered: “make sure you look at things” with “the right people” —BIDEN appears to be one to raise “Logan Act v[iolation]?” pic.twitter.com/wH6W0IJhsi — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) June 24, 2020

Handwritten notes from Peter Strzok disclosed by DOJ in federal court yesterday show that the operation against Michael Flynn was ordered by President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden in the Oval Office on January 5, 2017. pic.twitter.com/wBABLCdxO5 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 24, 2020

According to Strzok's notes detailing the January 5 meeting, Joe Biden ("VP") explicitly mentioned using the Logan Act to go after Flynn, and Obama explicitly directed James Comey ("D") and Sally Yates ("DAG") to investigate Flynn and use "the right people" to go after him. pic.twitter.com/rboF4ju4ks — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 24, 2020

Here’s Margot Cleveland’s thread about the Strzok notes:

THREADETTE: Folks: We do NOT know that this is from 1/4/17. In fact, DOJ said they don't know the date but believe it was around January 3 – January 5. 1/ https://t.co/Qhena954le — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) June 24, 2020

3/ And I'd wager these Strzok notes were of what Comey or McCabe told Strzok about the Jan. 5. oval office meeting! Think about it: Have we ever heard of Strzok being in person with Obama, Biden, Yates, etc.? Very unlikely he would be. BUT likely Comey or McCabe called — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) June 24, 2020

4/ Strzok and told of Jan. 5 oval office meeting and to NOT close Flynn investigation. THIS IS HUGE b/c it tells what "really" happened. And it wasn't "by the book" it was "the right people." — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) June 24, 2020

5/ And it wasn't concern that Flynn was passing on CI to Russia, but nothing wrong with calls. And Obama and Biden were in on it. So now read this: https://t.co/fvJnH659zK — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) June 24, 2020

6/ THIS IS FRICKIN' HUGE. — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) June 24, 2020

Wow.

*SMOKING GUN* that @GenFlynn's (bogus) prosecution was a political hit job, when Team Obama was leaving White House. "Collusion" at very highest level, with @BarackObama @JoeBiden, @Comey, Susan Rice, & Sally Yates. Naturally, the "mainstream" (liberal) media will ignore this. https://t.co/XIeOrUhsrk — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) June 24, 2020

Didn't Joe Biden tell George Stephanopoulos he didn't know anything about the @GenFlynn investigation? @SidneyPowell1 https://t.co/M8y0j4csKv — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) June 24, 2020

THIS is DAMNING. I am so glad they released this. My gosh. https://t.co/1a8UiCGMod — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) June 24, 2020

Looks like @JoeBiden and @BarackObama were complicit in framing @GenFlynn. I can't wait for Flynn to tell all he knows about these traitors. https://t.co/JynrbnuawE — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) June 24, 2020

🚨🚨🚨 BREAKING: @JoeBiden caught red-handed setting up @GenFlynn. He suggested using the Logan Act. Comey said Flynn's calls with Kislyak "appear legit." Biden & Obama tried subverting democracy/peaceful transition of power to destroy him & compromise the Trump admin! https://t.co/5x2q9Mi1o1 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 24, 2020

The biggest political scandal reveal in American history is coming. Watching the media try to avoid it is gonna be glorious. https://t.co/9DXOFaljXo — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 24, 2020

