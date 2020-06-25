We’ve been making jokes about how all of this ‘Deep State’ stuff feels like some sort of John Grisham novel for months (years) now, so when we saw Undercover Huber’s thread about where he thinks Obama Gate originated … we cackled.

And then we thought a little more about it and you know what, he could be onto something here.

Take a look.

Don't laugh but at this point my working theory about @GenFlynn and the Logan Act is that the people in the Obama administration got the idea from the freaking West Wing cable TV show — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) June 24, 2020

We laughed BUT seriously … keep reading.

An episode at the end of the series ("Transition") shows the outgoing lame duck admin in a foreign policy dispute with China and Russia. They carry out electronic surveillance of all calls with Russia and wiretap the incoming team and confront them about… …the Logan Act! — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) June 24, 2020

Meep!

Right?!

That theory – while it sounds nuts – is actually more plausible than the other two: a) The Obama FBI or Justice Dept. thinking they could prosecute the Logan Act against anyone, let alone an incoming National Security Advisor b) Joe Biden even knowing what the Logan Act is — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) June 24, 2020

Obama really did seem to see himself as more of a ‘celebrity’ than a president.

Fair point.

Joe thought Logan was something about a steak house where you can throw peanut shells on the floor. — Steve M #Pathead (@Noone86595893) June 24, 2020

Wouldn't doubt it. They were that unimaginative. — marisa corti (@mcmcorti) June 25, 2020

Sounds pretty plausible to me. — Geri Fitzgerald ♥️🇺🇲💙 (@GeriFitzgerald) June 24, 2020

100 percent plausible — Belt-high Dribble (@TyHufford) June 25, 2020

wasn't the west wing stories derived by people who worked in the clinton white house & were based on some truth so going forward it would be plausible that other things could happen — tim m (@bearandpizza) June 24, 2020

I actually think this is as good a theory as any out there! I tweeted earlier that Biden was too stupid to think about the Logan Act on his own! Now if we find out he watched that show….. Bingo! — Ana Bergeron⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@AnaBergeron1) June 24, 2020

Well Schiff is a screenwriter. pic.twitter.com/BCLGhAWLnH — Scott Terzian (@scott_terzian) June 24, 2020

Ol’ Schiff for Brains does indeed like to make things up as he goes along.

Makes total sense, especially considering Ben Rhodes was involved — Kassie🕊 (@KassandraKitson) June 24, 2020

Oooh, they even had a creative writer.

Whoa.

Double whoa.

***

