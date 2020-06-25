You know CNN has gotten really bad when they’re not even trying to pretend they’re an actual, unbiased news outlet anymore. Chris Cuomo praising his brother Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who he calls the Luv Guv (creepy), is everything wrong with CNN and the media, in general, all wrapped up in one cringey segment.

Watch:

Not objective but true,the facts tell the story.NY had & has its struggles but they're doing way better than what we see elsewhere & no way that happens without the Luv Guv dishing the real 24/7.He works with relentless intensity & NY's better for it.And as a brother, I am proud. pic.twitter.com/M1TrAtQwCo — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) June 25, 2020

We’re not sure which Cuomo brother is more embarrassing …

And he’s blaming Trump for the governor’s eff-ups?

Sweet baby Jeebus make it stop.

Media describing their work as “not objective but true” when talking about the defining issue of our time is telling. https://t.co/hTIDxBrvcc — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 25, 2020

They’re not even trying to hide it anymore.

And about Cuomo’s response to COVID:

But you know, TRUMP!

pic.twitter.com/YxpvoMmwXA — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) June 25, 2020

Your brother is a mass murderer. He knowingly and deliberately sent COVID patients into nursing homes. He absolutely knew the consequences and did it any way. That’s premeditated murder. Of THOUSANDS. — (((WitCoHE))) (@E__Strobel) June 25, 2020

Who has the most deaths per capita from COVID? Who has the least? — Rabiddogg (@Rabiddogg) June 25, 2020

I’m sure the nursing homes would disagree with this — Aaron R (@notwitty30) June 25, 2020

Tell that to the families of the thousands who died in nursing homes as a direct result of your brother's edict. Joining the Erasing History crowd, are ya, Chris? — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) June 25, 2020

Shameful. Look for example what happened to @JaniceDean ‘s family. Can y’all even try and take thus seriously? Luv Gov 🙄 — Lisa (@Dallas_TXGirl) June 25, 2020

Your brother killed grandmas — Jennifer J (@jj90) June 25, 2020

Are you mental? He literally killed thousands of elderly people because he's a buffoon. — Geoff_the_Railroader🚂💨 (@5150Midwest) June 25, 2020

Yes, yes he is mental.

But you knew that.

You and your grandma killing brother are an absolute joke — Max Peters (@TikiMaximus) June 25, 2020

You are horrible liars. The Death Guv put sick elderly in nursing homes and has the blood of thousands on his hands. As do you for spinning such salacious lies. — Liberalism Is a Mental Illness (@MNHockey17) June 25, 2020

Fredos brother mandated nursing homes allow infected in so that cuomo could kill grandmas faster. NY, NJ and CN by far have the most deaths per 100k in the US. https://t.co/hV15vBJnOB — Oakland Raiders (@liberalsRracist) June 25, 2020

He knows it was you, Fredo!

Fredo, your brother is responsible for hundreds, if not thousands, of elderly deaths solely and exclusively because of this order. Read it. Look at the numbers of dead because of it and then tell everyone how proud you are. F*ck you and your brother. pic.twitter.com/ZxO3UZjPgD — David Cole Grey (@greycole05) June 25, 2020

Between the two of you you don’t have the intelligence of a small household appliance — KMK (@NeutocreteNinja) June 25, 2020

Ahem, that’s an insult to small, household appliances everywhere.