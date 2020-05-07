Here’s Byron York with some declassified court papers indicating that top Justice Department official Sally Yates learned about the phone call between Michael Flynn and Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak from President Obama himself during a meeting in the Oval Office in early January 2017.

From court papers: During transition, top Justice Department official Sally Yates learned about the Flynn-Kislyak phone call from President Obama himself. She was surprised. pic.twitter.com/axooWFcCj1 — Byron York (@ByronYork) May 7, 2020

Check this out and see if this doesn’t sound like a rogues’ gallery of the highest order:

Yates, along with then-FBI Director James Comey, then-CIA Director Joh Brennan, and then-Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, were at the White House to brief members of the Obama Administration on the classified Intelligence Community Assessment on Russian Activities in Recent U.S. Elections. President Obama was joined by his National Security Advisor, Susan Rice, and others from the National Security Council. After the briefing, Obama dismissed the group but asked Yates and Comey to stay behind. Obama started by saying he had “learned of the information about Flynn” and his conversation with Kislyak about sanctions. Obama specified he did not want any additional information on the matter, but was seeking information on whether the White House should be treating Flynn any differently, given the information.

It goes on to mention that Yates recalled Comey mentioning the Logan Act. Yates “was so surprised by the information she was hearing she was having a hard time processing it and listening to the conversation at the same time.”

