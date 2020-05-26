This is a short clip but there’s so much to say about it. Joe Biden, who said he’d like to take President Trump behind the gym and teach him to respect women (and who was then given boxing gloves by MSNBC’s Chris Matthews); who challenges visitors to his town halls to push-up contests; who always says he’ll “beat Trump like a drum”; who pokes his finger in the face or chest of anyone who asks a tough question, has a problem with Trump’s “macho” stance on face masks.

It’s also pretty hilarious that CNN cuts to a wide shot to prove that he and interviewer Dana Bash are 12 feet apart and outdoors, although if the breeze was right he could probably still smell her hair. Still, the man says wearing a mask is a sign of leadership, but he chose not to model that behavior to CNN’s audience. If he really thought a mask projected strength, he certainly would have worn one.

We will give him credit, though, for leaving his basement and going outdoors two days in a row; that’ll get you labeled a Grandma killer by the Karens of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CNN's Dana Bash, doing Jeff Zucker's bidding in this Biden interview. Softballs and sucking up to Biden, allowing him to suggest Trump is the reason why people have died from the coronavirus. In other words, committing murder. CNN, only caring about their agenda, not you pic.twitter.com/YXWyQPgLvK — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 26, 2020

The bias in this clip is even more obvious than usual.

@JoeBiden wanted to keep the borders open, so… — Benjamin Dover (@_Benjamin_Dover) May 26, 2020

Funny, that. He says if Trump had acted just a week earlier thousands of lives could have been saved, but when Trump cut off incoming flights from China, he went off on Trump’s racism and xenophobia. How much worse would the spread of COVID-19 be if Biden had kept the borders open? Then Biden did a 180 and decided he agreed with Trump on shutting off incoming flights.

Hidin' Biden — x – Bills made playoffs (@tiggey5444) May 26, 2020

Biden is the fool.

It was all for show.

He wears a mask when he is with his wife only and when he is interviewed he doesn’t… what the what ? — Beverly Hubbard (@Mom_in_Georgia) May 26, 2020

Or maybe he was alluding to the preening sanctimony of wearing specifically cloth masks that were studied and proven to be wholly, entirely, and unequivocally ineffective: https://t.co/cDJMuFd7jZhttps://t.co/4MgNVK5tsvhttps://t.co/ECyRojPr9h https://t.co/8rYkrXUqeo — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 26, 2020

Joe Biden on the campaign trail: “LOOK FAT”

"You’re a damn liar"

“You’re full of sh—!”

“Don’t be a horse’s a—” Joe Biden on CNN: Trump made fun of my scientifically proven ineffective cloth mask — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 26, 2020

This isn’t an interview. It’s just two people agreeing with each other & Biden’s entire strategy is: disagree with @realDonaldTrump It’s interviews like this, and the comedy segment with dense cabbages, the Cuomo brothers, that makes @CNN the new ‘Weekly World News’ — Atticus Harper (@MediaReckoning) May 26, 2020

He didn't even have to address the NAACP lie, just doesn't have to answer it because it is CNN 😂 — niall (@niallfleming1) May 26, 2020

Oh, the thing where he just lied about the NAACP endorsing him every time he’s run, even though the NAACP doesn’t endorse candidates? That would have been a good question. Now that we think of it, didn’t CNN cut away from the video right before Biden made the bogus claim?

Liberals: ban Trump from Twitter for suggesting Joe Scarborough committed murder! Same Liberals: Trump has committed thousands of murders! — Jay Dubb (@JayDubbTX) May 26, 2020

This is the best the Democratic Party can do. Trump 2020! — Bobbi Mical (@bmical) May 26, 2020

Instead of asking about Trump, why didn’t Bash ask Biden about Gov. Ralph Northam decided to mandate masks after being photographed all weekend out and about taking selfies without one?

Related: