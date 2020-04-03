Better late than never?

Joe Biden’s campaign said today that the former vice president “supports President Donald Trump’s January 31 decision to ban foreign nationals who had been in China within the previous 14 days from entering the United States”:

Joe Biden’s plan to fight coronavirus is just President Trump’s plan to fight coronavirus, but on a delay:

Incredible — I've said it before — every policy Biden announces on Coronavirus is something the President has already been doing for weeks ✅Assemble a task force

✅Involve the private sector in PPE

✅Deputize the VP

✅Now: 2 month old China travel ban Leadership with a lag. https://t.co/S4xC9yD6ya — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 3, 2020

The debates should be fun:

It's genuinely baffling. The Biden campaign keeps putting Joe on TV to remind people he's alive, but every time he speaks he just seems to validate the steps the administration is already taking. https://t.co/kUHFEQ125w — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 3, 2020

Welcome to the party, pal:

Joe Biden showing up 2 months late to support the China travel ban. pic.twitter.com/KWsA2YZmKi — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 3, 2020

***