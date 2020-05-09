To kick things off, let’s make it clear that Rachel Bitecofer is a Tara Reade skeptic:

The story changed, she has a political motive, no evidence of the complaint exists, and she has a history of manipulation among past employers/people she's interacted with. That's a lot to write off. — Rachel "The Doc" Bitecofer 📈🔭🍌 (@RachelBitecofer) May 8, 2020

That tweet, though, was in response to a previous tweet of hers in which she asked anyone out there who’d worked with Joe Biden if he was the kind of person to stick his finger in a woman’s face like Reade alleges he did:

Tara Reade emphasizes her claim that Biden put a finger in her face and said "You're nothing to me, you're nothing." Again, a senator that says this would carry that type of attitude w him daily, so I ask people who have worked w Biden- is that something he would do? — Rachel "The Doc" Bitecofer 📈🔭🍌 (@RachelBitecofer) May 8, 2020

We’re hard-pressed to come up with any examples of Biden flying off the handle to the extent he’d angrily tell a voter to vote for the other guy. Anyway, it didn’t take much digging to come with a lot of finger-pointing.

Not a woman, which just goes to show that Biden’s an equal opportunity offender:

That's not the only place that finger has been. — Donna (@Aposematics) May 9, 2020

pic.twitter.com/6bakIcQOz1 — Mike the masked TP bandit 🇺🇸 (@LibertateaPirat) May 9, 2020

"Listen, you dog faced pony soldier" comes to mind. — Claude Rains (@Darwin_Prime) May 9, 2020

Gee, i wonder… “Joe Biden calls woman a 'lying dog-faced pony soldier' at event”https://t.co/bUDfiy3IiG — Mickey Dugan (@Mickey_Dugan) May 9, 2020

Look fat, here’s the deal — Mischievous Mitchell (@Mit1Mitchell) May 9, 2020

He's a bully. — Sonny St Michael (@ZooWhisperer) May 9, 2020

Not that we’re clutching our pearls over it, but Biden really does love to resort to physical challenges: He’d take President Trump behind the gym to teach him to disrespect women, and he’ll challenge you to a push-up contest if you ask him a difficult question at a campaign stop.

He loves to do that. — Hopefulcanadian (@Moniquesourdif1) May 9, 2020

Remember when he shouted at a factory worker and physically threatened him? Feels like years ago. — T H I R D E Y E (@HuffPoDotcom) May 9, 2020

He did that in ‘88 when he was challenging people to IQ tests after the plagiarism revelation. — Daniel Frank (@cptjtspaulding) May 9, 2020

This is all really weird with Biden, since we have over a decade of articles about him thinking that he can touch people however he wants. I'm not sure you could invent a politician that would be so susceptible to this complaint without anything sexual at all in his history. — Luke Thompson (@lukthomp) May 9, 2020

That's the part that's easiest to believe for me. Look at all the times during his campaign he's gotten short with voters and gone after them, i.e. calling a man "Fat" and telling him he's damn liar. Getting in someone's face & insulting seems to be trademark Biden. — Sensible Bosh (@BoshSensible) May 9, 2020

Didn't he shush one of his female aides on camera? — Buachaille (@TinFoilHat14) May 9, 2020

Lol he does this nearly every time he’s challenged in public. There have to be countless photos. — Dolph LomaGGGringo 🇺🇸 (@BenSotoKarass) May 9, 2020

We haven’t worked with Biden, but we’ve seen him fly off the handle plenty of times — and those are just the times on camera when he’s out campaigning … back when he used to leave his house to campaign. And this is the guy who had to kick off his presidential campaign by releasing a video about how he’d had personal boundaries explained to him? C’mon, man!

