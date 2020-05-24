Remember back when the media used to get outraged over supposedly manipulated videos and used that accusation as a reason to dismiss a story? Taking hours of undercover footage with abortion workers, for instance, and using the highlights for a news segment were said to be deception, even while the entire video would usually be made available.

Yet we have CNN presenting comments from Joe Biden as a way of excusing his recent blatantly racist comments from Friday, and they clip the ensuing few seconds of the recording which would have actually deepened his problems. Jonathan Turley presented the subterfuge that normally would have CNN’s media watch-Yorkie Brian Stelter in fits of outrage were it another news outlet.

CNN's John King just began a question on how "some are trying to make a big deal over" Biden's "you're not black" comment. CNN then played the clip ending with “I extended the Voting Rights Act 25 years. I have a record that is second to none." However, the quote was edited… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 24, 2020

The editorial convenience of this becomes disturbingly hilarious. It would be near impossible to say the video was shortened for time when the network elected to cut off the very next few seconds.

…to exclude the next line: "The NAACP has endorsed me every time I’ve run. Come on, take a look at my record.” That is a false statement that the NAACP has publicly rebutted. https://t.co/dHkZ4nPJUj It never endorsed Biden or anyone else… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 24, 2020

Biden even commanded that they take a look at his record, so CNN refusing to do so actually defies the order of the very man they are defending. It cannot be excused away as an oversight during one segment because, as Turley notes, they reused the exact same truncated video later in the day.

CNN just replayed the same edited clip in another interview, preceded by a derisive comment about those "trying to make hay about this." In a story where Biden is proclaiming his support among black voters, CNN omitted the line where he falsely claims multiple NAACP endorsements. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 24, 2020

How is his record second to none? Trump did more in 3 years than him and Obama did in 8 and he did in 40 plus years. In fact Joe Biden regularly fucked over minorities. How they still back him is beyond my comprehension. — Anthony is The Caped Crusader (@Capedcr82210140) May 24, 2020

Yes, ”second to none”…

Most Americans have come to expect CNN to lie, they do it all the time. However, it is not as bad as Biden lying, again, on one more topic, as he has done so many times in the past. — Salfrie2020 (@FriedrickJane) May 24, 2020

John King and CNN edited Joe Biden's comments about NAACP endorsing him. That's revisionist history and dishonest 'reporting'. — T-Covfefe (@MyPlace4U) May 24, 2020

25 years and that’s the only thing they can bring up he’s done ! 🤣 — P60🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@P6033deplorable) May 24, 2020

As always, they are presenting things the way they want people to see it. They are an arm of the Biden campaign. Then they wonder why they are called #FakeNews #YouAintBlack #DementiaJoe — JerseyDan (@JerseyDan67) May 24, 2020

One other detail that CNN will conveniently leave off of their broadcasts: As Biden is claiming to have ”a record that is second to none” there is the effort made to completely seal his records from the University of Delaware. I guess since those are off-limits we just have to take his word on that. Oh, and CNN’s.

