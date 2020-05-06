This post takes place in Michigan, but we’d like to take you back to the Second Amendment rally that took place in Virginia in January because we got a lot of hot takes on race from that one. Despite extensive photographic evidence to the contrary, we learned that all of the protesters were white men because non-white men wouldn’t be safe in that crowd. We also learned that those white men were racists defending gun rights “that don’t extend to black people.”

Any time there’s a protest where people are carrying firearms, there’s a deluge of tweets saying, “Imagine if those were African Americans” or “Imagine if those were Muslims” — carrying a firearm in plain sight is a sure sign of white privilege.

As Twitchy reported, protesters — sorry, “terrorists” — some armed, “stormed” the state capitol in Michigan April 30 to oppose a proposed extension to the state’s coronavirus lockdown. And of course, these terrorists were all white men exercising their white privilege.

Now it’s apparently news that an African American state representative was escorted to work by at least three black men carrying “large rifles.”

A week after armed white men came to state Capitol, a State Rep. in Michigan who is African-American, Sarah Anthony, was escorted by "at least three African Americans carrying large rifles." They "escorted Anthony across Capitol Avenue…this morning" https://t.co/EpceDAHBEQ pic.twitter.com/poPsSCYdw8 — Niraj Warikoo (@nwarikoo) May 6, 2020

A lot of politicians enjoy armed security, but we’re assuming these are volunteers. Who knew black men even owned guns?

“We want to change the narrative…We want people to understand that people of color can come out here with guns just the same as anybody else can,” said Michael Lynn Jr., a black Lansing firefighter who helped organize State Rep. Anthony’s security detail https://t.co/EpceDAHBEQ — Niraj Warikoo (@nwarikoo) May 6, 2020

Rep. Anthony: “We were all just appalled by the lack of support & lack of security that I had, that other legislators had..the demonstrators last week were adorning many racist, anti-Semitic signage..triggered a lot of folks, especially African Americans.” https://t.co/EpceDAHBEQ — Niraj Warikoo (@nwarikoo) May 6, 2020

We didn’t see any racist or anti-Semitic signage, though there might have been some; the most anti-Semitic things we’ve heard related to coronavirus lockdowns have come from the mouth of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

City Pulse reports:

After a hoard of armed and angry protesters swarmed Lansing last week, State Rep. Sarah Anthony brought some extra protection on her way to the State Capitol today. At least three African Americans carrying large rifles escorted Anthony across Capitol Avenue earlier this morning so she could safely attend committee meetings without fear of intimidation. She said she didn’t necessarily request the help, but welcomed the extra security nonetheless. … Anthony’s concerns are largely based on a “complete failure” of the Michigan State Police to maintain adequate security, she explained. She didn’t find out until this week that police could have escorted her to her car after she left the Capitol. No other security measures were mentioned. “It was just unnerving to me as a woman and as a person,” Anthony said, noting that Capitol sergeants otherwise do an adequate job keeping lawmakers inside safe. “These community volunteers today won’t be needed all the time, but they wanted to have a presence today.”

So she could have requested an armed escort from police, but now brought her own? Cool.

The press will support this… oddly. I have no issue with it. https://t.co/gWUCpCq0To — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 6, 2020

Awesome, always encouraging to see citizens exercising their 2nd Amendment rights. — El Chivato (@SMOD2024) May 6, 2020

Apparently without incident. They appear to have conducted themselves with considerably more… uh… decorum than the prior group of armed individuals at the state Capitol… https://t.co/WTVHRkR8sO — jerylbier (@JerylBier) May 6, 2020

Good. This is great! I want all responsible American's to own guns. Carrying a weapon is not a sign of intent to do violence. Patriots one and all, let's hope it continues. — Jim Mason (@LiveFreeJim) May 6, 2020

That's great! Everyone should feel empowered to arm themselves for their own protection. — Patrick (@patrickishmael) May 6, 2020

Good to see more Americans exercising their rights. https://t.co/rW4grVFWPw — Josh Centers (@jcenters) May 6, 2020

The media last week: "White privilege is carrying weapons at Michigan's capitol. If black people did this, they'd be shot! You're scared of blacks with guns!" Once again, the media was wrong on all counts. This is very cool. All Gun Control Is Racist. https://t.co/adEEEFQfZ4 — Stranger Quarantarantino (@lone_rides) May 6, 2020

Who cares? Everyone has the right to bear arms. Don’t buy into the media’s racist bullshit https://t.co/SQVVi9Pvny — SoothingDave (@SoothingDave) May 6, 2020

#BlackGunsMatter No one is upset, which is gonna upset them more. https://t.co/ThTVN7id3a — 3 time Ghost Banned, But Still Not Clair™️⚢ ♈️ (@NotClair4k2) May 6, 2020

I never get tired of people thinking 2A enthusiasts will hear, "black people with rifles" and suddenly go into a racist panic and sell all their guns. Morons. We don't care. She can get security all she wants. It's FINE. https://t.co/HcqE4XVoTs — The Communist Party Is Responsible For This (@newbury_eric) May 6, 2020

People exercising their 2A rights. It's a good thing. The narrative of racist and antisemitic behavior/signage has been repeated, but with no examples or proof. Please provide some, or drop it. Waiting…. https://t.co/AQRiIkmURL — J A Fuller (@hanginout55) May 6, 2020

Awesome. Needed more photos of AA Folks out there celebrating their god given rights — Chitown Mike (@ChitownMike312) May 6, 2020

There were plenty of photos from the Virginia rally, even though they were invisible to those who didn’t think it fit their narrative.

