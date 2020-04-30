It was just last weekend when Politico Magazine ran a piece on VP-wannabe Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, claiming that you can’t find anyone in Lansing, Michigan who doesn’t admire the governor’s skills, and moreover, just about everyone likes her.

Not admiring her skills as a governor Thursday were hundreds of protesters at the state Capitol to call for a reopening of businesses in the state while the legislature was debating a 28-day extension to Whitmer’s state of emergency.

Some of the protesters came armed. We don’t know how many, but it was enough to trigger (no pun intended) plenty of people.

It’s not a peaceful protest when one side brings a heavily armed vigilante force with them. That’s fear. That’s intimidation. That’s unacceptable. #MichiganProtest pic.twitter.com/P38tBYLXau — Guns Down America (@GunsDownAmerica) April 30, 2020

“Heavily armed vigilante force.” Would we bring guns to a protest at the Capitol? Probably not, but 1) it’s legal to do so, and 2) if people bring guns and absolutely no one gets hurt, then yes, it was a peaceful protest.

Anyone charged with disturbing the peace? That’s how you can tell if it’s a peaceful protest. — Theodore S Roosevelt MD etc (@TSRooseveltRE) April 30, 2020

Good point.

At what point can we call the armed, non-PPE-wearing "protesters" that stormed the Michigan Capitol terrorists? #MichiganProtest pic.twitter.com/1L2M528vbM — Mike (@michaelbrazell) April 30, 2020

Now’s as good a time as any.

That's terrorism. — James McCaffery (@jwmccaffery) April 30, 2020

Domestic. Terrorism. — FDRAcolyte 🌹DSA 🌹 Workers Party🌹 (@FDRAcolyte) April 30, 2020

I think the word you were looking for is "terrorism" — Darren (@dare_2_b_darren) April 30, 2020

#MichiganProtest Heavily armed people storming a government building is an attack, not a protest. It is at the very least an act of intimidation, if not terrorism. — Kathleen Belew (@kathleen_belew) April 30, 2020

It's more than that. It's worse than that. — A Library of Sighs 🤦🏻‍♀️ (@LolliL) April 30, 2020

If you're armed and you storm a government building, you're not a "protester." You're a domestic terrorist in the midst of carrying out a terrorist attack. Law enforcement has a legal responsibility to treat you as such. No exceptions just because you're white. #MichiganProtest — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) April 30, 2020

Let's at least be honest. Those that carry openly are doing so not to prove that they have a right to accorded by the 2nd Amendment, but they are wannabe terrorists intimidating those around them.#GunControlNow — Pete (@PeteSweetTweet) April 30, 2020

you people make me sick!! disgusting! — Scott Campbell MBA (@scocamp8) April 30, 2020

They should all be arrested! — AZ (@azehnle) April 30, 2020

National Guard Duty, Tear Gun and Arrest them, Remove their weapons with jail sentences of insurrection and sedition. Trump/ MAGA and NRA own this.. — rex howard (@4Trexroaring) April 30, 2020

Wow, the First and Second Amendments are taking a beating during this state of emergency.

Shoot them all, every last one. — Bradley Colson (@BradleyColson1) April 30, 2020

So someone responding to Guns Down America is calling for authorities to shoot every protester. Huh. And it turns out at least one person was injured by a gun:

Just got slammed in the head by a protestor’s rifle. There is no care for safety or social distancing in the crowd — Anna Liz Nichols (@annaliznichols) April 30, 2020

Otherwise, it looks like a normal protest to us.

Actually that's the right afforded by the 2nd amendment for the people to use arms against a tyrannical government. Welcome to America you communist. — Julia Basinger⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@jaeffbee) April 30, 2020

Who do you think shows up to arrest you when you go outside to play with your kids? Hint: It’s people with guns.. — MrSimmonsSr (@MrSimmonsSr) April 30, 2020

Let your daughter play at the neighbor’s house, and yes, police with guns with show up to stop it.

This video is literally the definition of peaceful — John Durham’s Goatee (@FiatJustitia_) April 30, 2020

I find it perfectly acceptable. You don’t speak for me. — bobp_kag (@bobp_kag1) April 30, 2020

Carrying a gun is their right as citizens. So it’s still a protest even if you’re carrying guns. It’s not a protest if you want to take away the rights of citizens. It’s advocating for fascism. — Austin (@stlsportsfan37) April 30, 2020

We can’t tell you how many times the gun-grabbers have argued against both open and concealed carry by claiming their right to life and the pursuit of happiness is being trampled when there might be a gun around.

