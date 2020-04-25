Anyone in the United States who thinks the coronavirus lockdown has led to an unconstitutional power-grab by local and state governments can handily point to Michigan and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as an example of bureaucratic overreach. She’s cracked down on landscaping, gardening, golfing, traveling from one home you own to another, and buying nonessentials like seeds and paint and car seats. (“Life-sustaining” abortion is exempt, of course.) Sheriffs have announced they won’t enforce her overreaching executive orders. She’s said that she’s not going to sign any bill that takes authority away from her.

She’s also lobbying hard for Joe Biden’s vice president position and never misses a TV appearance.

You’d think there are people in Lansing who don’t appreciate her governing style, seeing as there was an #OperationGridlock protest in front of the capital. But according to a fawning piece in Politico Magazine, you can’t find anyone in Lansing, Democrat or Republican, who doesn’t admire Whitmer’s skills.

In Lansing, you cannot find anyone, Republican or Democrat, on the record or off, who does not admire the skills of the state’s 49th governor. Moreover, just about everyone likes her. She is genuine, secure, quick to give a hug or share a dirty joke. https://t.co/0YDMzd0Yl7 — POLITICO (@politico) April 25, 2020

Did Politico actually talk to people before writing this puff piece?

It’s one thing to be 15 months into your first term and suddenly blindsided by a rampaging disease the likes of which no living politician has encountered; to be thrust into worldwide renown by virtue of a beef with the president and a rising body count in your backyard; to know that your every flinch and syllable are being judged by citizens today and history tomorrow. It’s another thing to realize, all the while, that you’re auditioning for the job of vice president.

Funny how much praise Democratic governors with “a rising body count” in their backyards receive; Gov. Andrew Cuomo is poised to take over the nomination from Joe Biden, who very likely might tap Whitmer for his vice president if he doesn’t drop out.

Is this a parody account? — DeWayne Spell (@DewayneSpell) April 25, 2020

Was this written by her press secretary? — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) April 25, 2020

Blink twice if you're being held against your will. — Anonynurse Practitioner (@ArthurNonymous) April 25, 2020

In Michigan, the governor is considered a deity. A living god. https://t.co/Jz1v5BQD6P — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 25, 2020

200,000 Michigan residents have signed a Governor Whitmer recall petition. The legislature is voting to strip her emergency powers. But yea, @politico. Whatever. — Doug E Fresh (@dgerstner33) April 25, 2020

Well, that explains all the protesters! — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) April 25, 2020

This has to be a satire… absolutely nobody I know likes her. — Pam Weaver 🇺🇸 (@psw9259) April 25, 2020

Hated Woman Who Draws Ire of Protesters Actually Loved By All — Razor (@hale_razor) April 25, 2020

How hard did you look you propaganda pushing hacks — Bishop Fredwinkle 🍖🥓 (@grand_handsome) April 25, 2020

Keep pumping. your inflatable love doll is almost ready to use. — Mediazilch (@Mediaczarzilch) April 25, 2020

Gross article. Completely out of touch — StickyRandy (@RandySticky) April 25, 2020

Wait is this a real Politico tweet? — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 25, 2020

The best ass kissing article I ever read. — AJ (@Green9Aj) April 25, 2020

Whitmer is an oligarch tool. — Raymond Olson (@raymolson1) April 25, 2020

"Quick, run a puff piece that completely ignored reality to prop up a member of out approved to party!" "Journalism" in 2020. — David Warthen (@sicarium23) April 25, 2020

Gee, I can’t quite figure out why people think journalists are clowns. — jsparker3 (@jsparker31) April 25, 2020

Bwhahahahaha!! This article is written by @TimAlberta, a smug little man who carries a huge amount of hatred and a tight, little hard-on for @POTUS @realDonaldTrump every waking moment. Believe me, there’s not much love for #Michigan’s ice queen, @GovWhitmer. — Kara Fetch (@khitchfit) April 25, 2020

What kind of sick propaganda is this? — Jim M. Wilson (@JMWilsonEsq) April 25, 2020

Wow, I didn't realize @politico was this bad. I mean this is really bad. This is absolute gaslighting. — Viva La Vida! (@Libertarian_Clt) April 25, 2020

Yes, @politico, there’s NO ONE in Lansing who doesn’t love the governor as much as you do. Thanks for confirming that you’re as hacky as the rest of the media. pic.twitter.com/OyrMdoHqvh — DanCamm (@Dan_Camm) April 25, 2020

There were literal armed protests against her draconian measures in Lansing this week — 🏴Boko Harambe🏴 (@BokoHarambe) April 25, 2020

Literally everyone hates this woman which is why they are trying to take away her power. — Derriere Detecto (@DitkaDelecto) April 25, 2020

Nice deflection

The adults are talking about the dictator in Michigan — Maleficentelphaba (@wwwelmaleficent) April 25, 2020

Lol — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) April 25, 2020

Weird timing on this article. It almost reads as a propaganda effort. — UnfrozenCavemanSynthesizer (@PithyJoe) April 25, 2020

Politico trying to rally behind another power hungry tyrant democrat because they know her constituents have had enough of her. — coronamike-Text Trump to 88022 (@GriffCovfefe) April 25, 2020

Being a jack booted tyrant is a skill? — Wisconajb (@Wisconajb) April 25, 2020

Guess this is the type of journalism that comes when journalists work from home…in New York. — realPierreDelecto (@RealDelecto) April 25, 2020

I live in the Lansing area, so please accept this with all intended sincerity: If you were anymore full of it, you could fertilize a lawn the size of the Pampas. Just sayin'. — Apostic (@AposticMark) April 25, 2020

I know several people IN Lansing that thinks she is a misguided power drunk nut — Michael Garabedian (@TexasGarabedian) April 25, 2020

Whatever you're smoking I want some. — I Hate The Media 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) April 25, 2020

Yes, it's some trippy shit for sure. — shrop (@Shrop54) April 25, 2020

In Pyongyang, you cannot find anyone, on the record or off, who does not admire the skills of the country's next dear leader. Moreover, just about everyone worships them. — Magills (@magills_) April 25, 2020

Nobody really believes this. — Benjamin Roberts (@bennoba) April 25, 2020

This is pure garbage. — Thomas Skull 💀 (@thomstern) April 25, 2020

This is a sure sign she’s in the sewer. — Orpheus 🥃🇺🇸 (@BulleitBro) April 25, 2020

Well, I have been a Michigander for 65 years and I detest her. Not a maybe. Actual anger and revulsion. — craig matteson (@csmatteson) April 25, 2020

You're not gonna make Gretch happen, Politico. 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/FWIcjDF1OU — Greg 'Don't Comply' Cougar (@NonLiberalPAer) April 25, 2020

Isn’t it a bad thing that she’s quick to share a dirty joke?

