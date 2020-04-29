Every day we keep asking what level certain state governments will go to in order to enforce “stay at home” orders that all have varying levels of strictness. This video from Wisconsin is reminding a lot of people of George Orwell. File under “I” for “It’s come to this”:

The video was reportedly taken in Wisconsin, and it’s disturbing:

What slippery slope?

Bingo.

And unfortunately this mess (and the accompanying local government overreach in many cases) is far from over.

