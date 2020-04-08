“Cocaine” Mitch McConnell was such a great nickname that the Senate Majority Leader’s campaign staff put it on a T-shirt. Then there was Nuclear Mitch. Then he proudly took on the mantle of the Grim Reaper, proudly blocking legislation trying to turn America into a socialist country.
For the first time in my memory, I actually agree with Nancy Pelosi: I am the grim reaper when it comes to stopping the Democrats' socialist agenda. pic.twitter.com/mjQaJUPirb
— Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) June 14, 2019
The New York Times dubbed him “Master of the Blockade,” but “Midnight Mitch” didn’t quite stick, nor did “Machiavelli Mitch.”
Every attempt to give McConnell a new nickname makes him sound even cooler, and the Washington Post did him a great service today by elevating the Grim Reaper to legendary status:
this is pretty hardcore, @washingtonpost pic.twitter.com/NnzmDrYgsk
— Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) April 8, 2020
“Sitting on a throne of skulls”! Is one of them Merrick Garland’s?
These attempts to make Mitch McConnell into a villain always just end up making him look cooler https://t.co/TTp0uieuNV
— Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) April 8, 2020
They really have done the impossible and made Cocaine Mitch into a cultural symbol of owning the libs.
One of the most the biggest self-owns and we don't talk about it enough. https://t.co/iuqQf29CZh
— Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) April 8, 2020
Someone draw him on a skull throne with some drugs. pic.twitter.com/unw5yA3ZEu
— Elizabeth Ellen (@ElizabethEllenG) April 8, 2020
GOAT
— Charles B (@chazybenz) April 8, 2020
If no one else has congratulated you @senatemajldr I wanted to be the first. You've confirmed 9,000 judges?!?! You're doing an amazing job. Keep it up until January 20th. Hopefully, you can flip the 9th circuit before then. Kudos!
— amuse (@amuse) April 8, 2020
Go Mitch Go!
— Hulse Wagner 🇺🇸 (@HulseWagner3) April 8, 2020
— Moondragon (@Moondra79752150) April 8, 2020
Hell yeah. This OWNS! pic.twitter.com/1HnGwodpYe
— Davena Osborne (@DaveOsb98145166) April 8, 2020
Go go #cocainemitch ! pic.twitter.com/OCBNrjtpqn
— Phil O. Sophy (@philgeorger) April 8, 2020
Is this headline supposed to make me not like him?
— Max Sennott (@MaxSennott) April 8, 2020
He’s owning the libs without even seeming to make an effort. He’s incredible.
