“Cocaine” Mitch McConnell was such a great nickname that the Senate Majority Leader’s campaign staff put it on a T-shirt. Then there was Nuclear Mitch. Then he proudly took on the mantle of the Grim Reaper, proudly blocking legislation trying to turn America into a socialist country.

For the first time in my memory, I actually agree with Nancy Pelosi: I am the grim reaper when it comes to stopping the Democrats' socialist agenda. pic.twitter.com/mjQaJUPirb — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) June 14, 2019

The New York Times dubbed him “Master of the Blockade,” but “Midnight Mitch” didn’t quite stick, nor did “Machiavelli Mitch.”

Every attempt to give McConnell a new nickname makes him sound even cooler, and the Washington Post did him a great service today by elevating the Grim Reaper to legendary status:

“Sitting on a throne of skulls”! Is one of them Merrick Garland’s?

These attempts to make Mitch McConnell into a villain always just end up making him look cooler https://t.co/TTp0uieuNV — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) April 8, 2020

They really have done the impossible and made Cocaine Mitch into a cultural symbol of owning the libs. One of the most the biggest self-owns and we don't talk about it enough. https://t.co/iuqQf29CZh — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) April 8, 2020

Someone draw him on a skull throne with some drugs. pic.twitter.com/unw5yA3ZEu — Elizabeth Ellen (@ElizabethEllenG) April 8, 2020

GOAT — Charles B (@chazybenz) April 8, 2020

If no one else has congratulated you @senatemajldr I wanted to be the first. You've confirmed 9,000 judges?!?! You're doing an amazing job. Keep it up until January 20th. Hopefully, you can flip the 9th circuit before then. Kudos! — amuse (@amuse) April 8, 2020

Go Mitch Go! — Hulse Wagner 🇺🇸 (@HulseWagner3) April 8, 2020

Is this headline supposed to make me not like him? — Max Sennott (@MaxSennott) April 8, 2020

He’s owning the libs without even seeming to make an effort. He’s incredible.

