“Cocaine” Mitch McConnell was such a great nickname that the Senate Majority Leader’s campaign staff put it on a T-shirt. Then there was Nuclear Mitch. Then he proudly took on the mantle of the Grim Reaper, proudly blocking legislation trying to turn America into a socialist country.

The New York Times dubbed him “Master of the Blockade,” but “Midnight Mitch” didn’t quite stick, nor did “Machiavelli Mitch.”

Every attempt to give McConnell a new nickname makes him sound even cooler, and the Washington Post did him a great service today by elevating the Grim Reaper to legendary status:

“Sitting on a throne of skulls”! Is one of them Merrick Garland’s?

He’s owning the libs without even seeming to make an effort. He’s incredible.

