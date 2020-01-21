As Twitchy told you earlier, the Resistance recently unveiled a new nickname for Mitch McConnell: “Midnight Mitch.” Pretty lame compared to the likes of “Cocaine Mitch” and “The Grim Reaper,” right? But CNN chief political analyst Gloria Borger may have redeemed them somewhat with this one:
New McConnell nickname!
"Machiavelli Mitch, maybe?" – Gloria Borger pic.twitter.com/KPu2nP21cL
— Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) January 21, 2020
John King chuckled, but it’s McConnell who’ll be having the last laugh.
— Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) January 21, 2020
On CNN earlier @GloriaBorger referred to Mitch McConnell as “Machiavelli Mitch.”
Another excellent nickname. H/t @ltthompso pic.twitter.com/hzWBxl2aR5
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 21, 2020
They can’t stop making him sound like a bad ass!
— Conrad Spann (@SpannConrad) January 21, 2020