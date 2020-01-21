This will do it! Behold, libs have a new nickname for Mitch McConnell. . .

Meet #MidnightMitch:

Move over "Moscow Mitch." The Senate majority leader has a new mocking #MidnightMitch moniker thanks to the famed Watergate reporter. https://t.co/1H369hdctK — HuffPost (@HuffPost) January 21, 2020

This is because of the Senate’s impeachment schedule that will have proceedings running from 1pm to 1am:

Do they really think this will do anything?

#MidnightMitch has already admitted he’s working hand-in-hand with Trump on the #impeachment trial & violating his oath to be impartial—but his proposed rules for the trial (holding the trial at 1am??) are yet more evidence that he’s helping the White House perpetrate a cover-up. https://t.co/L2TzAeUuuB — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) January 21, 2020

“Keep it simple,” they say:

Keep it simple today Dems. Offer the Clinton rules as a substitute amendment and make #MidnightMitch and every Republican own the lie they’ve been telling for weeks Lies and coverups-what the GOP does well — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) January 21, 2020

They’re so mad:

#MidnightMitch just demonstrated he neither believes in the oath to impartial justice nor in the Senate responsibility the Constitution imposes for a fair #Impeachment trial of @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/n4GEgQBCyv — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) January 21, 2020

If this is all they’ve got, Dems should just give up now before they embarrass themselves further:

Why did Mr Trump refuse to let Bolton and Mulvaney testify? Let's make sure they are called in the Senate trial. #ImpartialJustice #MidnightMitch #SenateImpeachmentTrial #CoverUp https://t.co/KA3VpPpJXS — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) January 21, 2020

But it’s not midnight for west coast viewers, at the very least:

These aren’t rules for a real trial at all, much less a fair one. They’re rules for a rigged outcome, with #MidnightMitch making sure that as much of the so-called trial as possible takes place in the dark of night. https://t.co/y8FyHe4u7i — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) January 21, 2020

Can’t stop, won’t stop:

And, finally, they’re hoping Kentucky will save them?

Kentucky – you have ONE job in November. Vote #MidnightMitch out of office, before his black soul nails the entire country away in a sarcophagus made of corruption, narrow-mindedness, and greed. This "man" can no longer go unchecked. — Jack Wallen (@jlwallen) January 21, 2020

Good luck with that.

***