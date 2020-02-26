Bernie Sanders may have shot to the head of the Democratic presidential candidate pack, but before he gets too comfortable with his position, he should know that Mitch McConnell’s standing by with his scythe:
Democrats are on a path to try and turn America into a socialist country.
"We are not going to let that happen…We will not have the Green New Deal and we will not have Medicare-For-None as long as I am Majority Leader of the Senate." @senatemajldr pic.twitter.com/FlAFAUFcO9
— Senate Republican Communications Center (@SRCC) February 26, 2020
