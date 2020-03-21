It was March 12 when shadow president Joe Biden gave his own nationwide address on the coronavirus crisis, and fans were so proud that he managed to deliver a short address without a teleprompter. (Narrator: He was using a teleprompter.) Regardless, superfan and Impeachment Task Force member Alyssa Milano said she was in tears watching Biden’s address and thanked God for his leadership during the COVID-19 crisis.

Here’s the thing: Noted plagiarist Biden, much like his fellow shadow president Hillary Clinton, can’t really advise the country to do anything that President Trump hasn’t already suggested or put into place. So instead the focus shifts to how Trump failed to protect the country from the spread of the coronavirus. The Washington Post’s Margaret Sullivan thinks the networks should stop carrying Trump’s daily coronavirus briefings, but we’re sure she’s fine with Biden’s highly politicized videos which are completely impotent anyway, seeing as the guy’s currently unemployed.

While people are asking where Biden’s been hiding these past few days, his campaign has released a video of President Obama’s Ebola czar (and Biden’s former chief of staff) Ron Klain to trash the Trump administration, which we’re certain the People’s Republic of China will heartily agree with.

Everyone knows that we're facing a real crisis from the coronavirus. But do you know how we got here and what we need to do next? Ron Klain, former White House Ebola Response Coordinator, breaks it down for us: pic.twitter.com/XRkIw2EzM4 — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 21, 2020

Note: If you don’t think the Biden administration will immediately restock the White House with ex-Obama staffers, you’re wrong. They’re practically salivating at the idea of getting their old jobs back.

JOE! WE NEED DAILY PRESS CONFERENCES FROM YOU NOW! — Jeffrey Chin (@Jeffreychin) March 21, 2020

If he did this he would most definitely lose the election — @litedawg1968 (@litedawg1968) March 21, 2020

It’s true. Biden’s not up to the task of giving a daily briefing — plus, anything he put out there would just be copied from Trump’s press conference the day before.

This is an incredibly bad and dangerous idea. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 21, 2020

Very surprising that Joe himself didn’t want to be the face of this challenge to the President’s leadership. This is the last time we saw Joe. pic.twitter.com/q5PxXp7xF3 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 21, 2020

Political hack Ron Klain points to a white board on which is content he knows nothing about while he reads cue cards he had no role in writing. — Mark Culham 🌐 (@mdculham) March 21, 2020

Just for the record. Ron Klain is a political operative, he is NOT a medical doctor and has zero experience in medicine. — NotoriousBob (@NotoriousBob5) March 21, 2020

Ron Klain is founder and CEO of a venture capitalist firm. HAHAHAHA is that all the people you deal with? Sad — Status Quo Joe 🌹🕊️✡️♋🌺🇵🇷 🇺🇸 (@JennBetaqueen) March 21, 2020

Super productive trying to actively undermine the President of the United States. — Mr. Nuclear Cocaine (@MrNukemCocaine) March 21, 2020

This video is full of lies. 1/31 President Trump stopped travel from China. South Korea has a population of less than 60 mil. You can’t compare them to us and he didn’t get rid of the pandemic department, he joined it with other depts. Biden’s plan is what Trump is doing. Smh. — Lauren Elizabeth (@Coast__Coast) March 21, 2020

This should be removed by Twitter as dangerous disinformation. — mallen (@mallen2010) March 21, 2020

dog where are you — Kath "go wash your hands" Barbadoro (@kathbarbadoro) March 21, 2020

We know why you’re hiding behind Twitter and letting other people speak for you. Lose the teleprompter and let people from all walks of life ask you questions. — Samantha (@bootsnpearlz) March 21, 2020

With all due respect, who is tweeting on this account? I don't believe this is @JoeBiden. — Maferefun Rekonet (@mfrfnrknt) March 21, 2020

So Biden's handlers won't let him be in front of the camera and be the "leader" they are saying he is. — IamMoose (@MooseMilk1985) March 21, 2020

Joe's not speaking because he probably would call it the Spanish flu or something old fashioned. — guitarlarry (@golferlaird) March 21, 2020

He did forget the name of the Ebola virus during his debate with Bernie Sanders, calling it “what happened in Africa” — you know the thing.

Where’s Joe? Watching Matlock? And do the numbers without Trump’s travel ban, Which Joe still opposes. That means 400,000 more people from infected areas in our country since Jan 31. https://t.co/2DVX4VyJX6 — Greta Ocasio-Nolte (@NolteNC) March 21, 2020

Much to the chagrin of some, Biden's not the president. Hell, he's not even the nominee yet. He's not in charge of a damn thing, so he should probably stfu for the time being.

Talk about doing more harm than good. JFC! — Scott (@BadName717) March 21, 2020

Come on man, the President is speaking right now. Save your bullshit for later. — Dan O’Malley (@salesdan48) March 21, 2020

He’s got to keep his name out there somehow, if not his face. Remember when Trump said the next Democratic hoax was going to be how his administration fumbled its response to the coronavirus and dared claim that Democrats and the media were politicizing it?

