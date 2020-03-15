Joe Biden started tonight’s debate off with a cough. Literally:

Well, this is something that take on new meaning today:

Yikes:

Biden then confused coronavirus with the H1N1 flu, which he called the N1H1 flu:

And then Bernie confused Ebola with coronavirus:

We’re doomed.

