Joe Biden started tonight’s debate off with a cough. Literally:
Joe Biden just started off the debate discussing Coronavirus with a dry cough … not a good start. 😣
— Ari Herstand (@ariherstand) March 16, 2020
Biden starts with a cough 😳😳😳. #DemocraticDebate
— Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) March 16, 2020
The first thing Joe Biden did was cough without covering his mouth.
— Stay Home (@RyanHoulihan) March 16, 2020
Well, this is something that take on new meaning today:
Biden coughs into his hand about six works into his first response. The kind of thing we didn't notice a week ago.
— Rick Klein (@rickklein) March 16, 2020
Yikes:
Sanders wins. pic.twitter.com/w37MeP9cCm
— Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) March 16, 2020
Biden then confused coronavirus with the H1N1 flu, which he called the N1H1 flu:
In the span of 10 seconds, Joe Biden:
– Mixes up the #coronavirus with the swine flu
– Mistakenly calls the H1N1 virus (swine flu) the "N1H1"
– Forgets the name of the Ebola virus, calling it "what happened in Africa"#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/O5cKNBPZSH
— Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) March 16, 2020
And then Bernie confused Ebola with coronavirus:
People like to raise Biden’s confusion of words — and hey, fair point — but Sanders twice said Ebola when he meant #coronavirus.
— Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) March 16, 2020
We’re doomed.
***