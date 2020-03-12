First, we have to recognize the runner-up in Joe Biden worship today. The Washington Post’s conservative opinion writer Jennifer Rubin thought what we were all thinking as we watched Joe Biden give his own presidential address on the coronavirus response Thursday:

Everyone watching this is thinking they've give anything to have Biden take over TODAY — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) March 12, 2020

Yeah, “TODAY” just isn’t the same without Matt Lauer.

First prize, though, goes to Alyssa Milano, who was in tears and thanking God for Biden’s leadership during the crisis.

I have tears in my eyes watching @JoeBiden right now. Thank God for his leadership during this crisis. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 12, 2020

We guess she’s forgiven him for all the #MeToo shenanigans.

What leadership? What has he done to this point to combat the virus? Giving feel good speeches isn’t an accomplishment. — SECRET SQUIRREL (@SecritSqrl) March 12, 2020

Leadership? His speech was 100% political. — Hank Boggio (@VNOVA86) March 12, 2020

Don't forget his world class plagiarism too. There is not a thing on his KungFlu fighting list that is not currently being implemented, though Joe would certainly not have a travel ban from foreign countries, cuz that would be racist. — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) March 13, 2020

What leadership? He holds no position and had no say in anything that is happening. — Janet Stevenson (@JanetSt0831) March 12, 2020

He's not leading anything. He has no official capacity. His only job is to read things and make people think he knows what he's doing and where he is. — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) March 13, 2020

He read a teleprompter for 7 minutes without falling over, threatening a blue collar worker, calling someone a "dog-faced pony soldier, or saying he was running for the Senate. Truly inspiring. — JimBobLAX (@JimBobLAX) March 13, 2020

His leadership? He was reading from a teleprompter that someone else wrote for him and he bravely rushed off the stage so not to demonstrate his lack of understanding w/questions from the press. Other than that I can see your point — Mike McMillan (@Leland613) March 12, 2020

Wow…..if that’s who you want for leadership you are as messed up as he is. Jesus woman…. — SouthernButNoBelle 🇺🇸 (@1abbeynormal) March 12, 2020

See, you want someone to worship. You're no different than the people who see Trump as some sort of demigod. So you lift up a confused 77-year-old man on a pedestal because he managed to read a script for a few minutes without screaming at anybody or forgetting where he is. https://t.co/xhF4YZqZjb — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) March 13, 2020

What exactly is he leading? — Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) March 12, 2020

Reading a teleprompter for a speech written for him is leadership? — AnnAnne 🌹🔥Biden is a Republican (@AnnAnne700) March 12, 2020

He didn't say anything different than Trump has said. pic.twitter.com/XIiiby0BAH — Elaine82 (@Elaine7613) March 12, 2020

His “leadership?” The man holds absolutely no positions of power. — 𝗠𝗶𝗸𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗱 𝗦𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝘀𝘁©️ (@MadMikeOfficial) March 12, 2020

He's not leading anything dear. — bernadette repisky (@bernadetterepis) March 13, 2020

Leadership? As of right now, he's unemployed, looking for a job, and lying on his resume. — Grumpy Old Chick (@adelawagner1) March 13, 2020

Yes, he's demonstrated stunning alacrity in dealing with the… uh… the… the thing. — Funky Code Medina ✝️ (@spazafraz) March 12, 2020

You must be kidding. Even you know he’s in trouble. Good Lord. — kJ (@JCBolWag) March 13, 2020

Girl you need to get a life. Or maybe try Jesus. I really think you need Him. — KT-A Virginia Liberty Belle (@kt_liberty) March 13, 2020

You’re acting is getting ridiculous. — Sema (@_SemaHernandez_) March 12, 2020

What leadership? What did he do Alyssa? — LadyHoman (@ladyhoman) March 13, 2020

Did he threaten to assault anyone? — Gideon🌹 (@meremaids) March 12, 2020

He probably just told them to go vote for trump. — Eat The Rich (@fvkntk) March 12, 2020

So embarrassing — 𝕁𝕖𝕟𝕟𝕚𝕗𝕖𝕣🔱🇺🇸🔱 𝓣𝓮𝔁𝓽𝓣𝓻𝓾𝓶𝓹to88022 (@GodLovesUSA1) March 12, 2020

Don't you cry over something infantile on a daily basis? — I'mNotKeyserSoze (@snakeplisken70) March 12, 2020

Remember, her vote counts just the same as yours.

