First, we have to recognize the runner-up in Joe Biden worship today. The Washington Post’s conservative opinion writer Jennifer Rubin thought what we were all thinking as we watched Joe Biden give his own presidential address on the coronavirus response Thursday:

Yeah, “TODAY” just isn’t the same without Matt Lauer.

First prize, though, goes to Alyssa Milano, who was in tears and thanking God for Biden’s leadership during the crisis.

We guess she’s forgiven him for all the #MeToo shenanigans.

Remember, her vote counts just the same as yours.

