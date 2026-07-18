Here's How Seriously Everybody Should Take a Fact Check From CNN's Jake Tapper

The usual suspects in the media are doing their predictable "fact-check" thing after President Trump's speech on election security Thursday night. ABC was one of the networks that declined to even air Trump's address. They didn't want viewers to hear Trump explain what was in the declassified documents himself, but ABC News did later broadcast their own interpretation of the speech for "fact-checking" purposes.

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On CNN, Jake Tapper said Trump's speech "could have been an email" and also noted that the SAVE America Act isn't really needed because it's already illegal for non-citizens to vote.

The president also discussed how he wanted to prevent non-citizens from voting by passing the "Save America Act. "We should note that it is already illegal for non-citizens to vote in federal and state elections," Tapper clarified. "There is very little evidence that non-citizens, undocumented immigrants vote on any scale of any significance." Tapper specifically added that election experts, even the right-leaning Heritage Foundation, said that votes from non-citizens are exceedingly rare in the U.S.

In that case maybe Tapper wouldn't mind if we pass the SAVE Act just to be extra secure.

Via @mazemoore, here's a reminder to take Tapper's "fact checks" with a grain of salt.

2018. Jake Tapper calls Trump a liar for claiming that his campaign was spied on.



Trump was right. Tapper was wrong.



This is CNN. pic.twitter.com/v5vFjCMBBk — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 18, 2026

How many times have "journalists" declared claims to be false (or "misinformation") that later turned out to be true? The list is long.

@jaketapper must realize that when a journalist's position is known beforehand and entirely predictable, it's no longer journalism. It's position selling.



CNN is selling a response to Trump. — AAE (@AAC0519) July 18, 2026

Much of the media will help the Democrats establish narratives and aren't even ashamed when they fall apart. At that point they'll just move on to lying about the next thing.

The third one if you can't see it from CNN politics is this: "Breaking: US government wiretapped former Trump campaign chairman."

You can't make this stuff up, unfortunately because you don't have to thanks to CNN and other outlets.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats.

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