Media That Refused to Air Trump's Election Security Speech Had NO Problem Letting Dems Say These Things

This week, President Trump declassified documents on election security and Chinese hacking attempts. Trump's speech outlined what's in those declassified documents and explained why the SAVE America Act is needed to secure elections in the U.S.

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Several media outlets refused to air the speech.

CBS cuts away from Trump's election fraud speech - as ABC and NBC refused to air it https://t.co/2NgIm01KCY pic.twitter.com/rRTqR8qb8w — New York Post (@nypost) July 17, 2026

CNN also declined to carry Trump's speech Thursday night. However, that didn't stop CBS and possibly others from doing a fact-check in which they said Trump's claims were false. Refusing to show their viewers exactly what Trump was saying but then only passing along what they wanted people to hear and then calling it false was peak "journalism."

It's been noticed that the lefty media did not hyperventilate when Democrats were questioning the security of U.S. elections and whether voting systems could be hacked.

HOW ABOUT THAT.



Dozens of Democrats have complained about voting machines.



- Hillary Clinton

- Kamala Harris

- Nancy Pelosi

- Bernie Sanders

- Amy Klobuchar

- Mark Warner

- Gary Peters

- Stacey Abrams



You ever "fact check" them? https://t.co/2bf9Wld3ue pic.twitter.com/zKIPsbyOke — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 17, 2026

Those DNC propaganda machines poorly disguised as objective and unbiased media outlets had no problem when Democrats were saying U.S. elections were insecure or at least vulnerable to hacking. We'll start with Kamala Harris.

2018. Kamala talks about vulnerabilities in the election system and advocates for paper ballots.



"Because Russia can't hack a piece of paper."



Media thought this was just fine. pic.twitter.com/uIBK0gh643 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 17, 2026

Kamala even went on The View to cackle about how critical it was to move to paper ballots.



"Because Russia can't hack a piece of paper!" (she used that line repeatedly)pic.twitter.com/b7XgoYJ4T1 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 17, 2026

The significance of the passage of time has meant the media now automatically calls anything Trump says "false," but a parade of Democrats talking about the possibility of hacking was perfectly acceptable.

Adam Schiff in 2018: "The hacking of voter registration databases or voter equipment...that's just one keystroke away."



What's changed? https://t.co/z3sd0sPrQy pic.twitter.com/BCjLhucidw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 17, 2026

This you?



China is "meddling" in our elections. It's a "clear and present danger."



Just admit Trump Derangement Syndrome is preventing Democrats from helping secure our elections. https://t.co/KCvOXnaSC5 pic.twitter.com/Nvj04snBFK — Lance Gooden (@Lancegooden) July 17, 2026

2019. Eric Swalwell says that Russia and many other countries have the capability to change vote totals during our elections.



"The intelligence communities, they understand the risk."



From 2016 to 2020, CNN aired many segments with politicians making similar claims about the… pic.twitter.com/pzKBzLPeyQ — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 17, 2026

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This you?



"When...a foreign intelligence service deliberately interfered in the U.S. election, and that is something that the US intelligence community has publicly stated...[Those] established to do so should follow those facts wherever they lead." https://t.co/ufWvSEUKlR pic.twitter.com/3Am3lYEubb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 17, 2026

Biden-appointed Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines in 2024:



The People's Republic of China actively meddles in our elections.



I guess Democrats are only outraged when President Trump says it. pic.twitter.com/PBTvoeFDee — Lance Gooden (@Lancegooden) July 17, 2026

Barack Obama, the original architect of the "Russia collusion" hoax, also got in on the act with no pushback or critical fact-checks from the media.

In 2018 Obama gave a long speech on "saving democracy," during which he talked about Russia "hacking" elections and accused Republicans of not doing enough to secure our elections.



All the major news channels covered it of course.



BTW, two years earlier Obama had received intel… pic.twitter.com/8Med7Jfur0 — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 17, 2026

As a matter of fact, there shouldn't even be a threat of hacking from China, because Joe Biden told Xi "don't."

There's no need to worry about China interfering in our elections.



Back in 2023 Biden said that he told Xi Jinping to stop the election interference so we should be good to go! pic.twitter.com/w93YuWEGBM — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 17, 2026

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What, Joe saying "don't" didn't work? Shocker.

"Eroding trust in America's elections" is only OK if one particular side does it.

NBC, ABC, and CNN refused to air President Trump’s speech on foreign election interference because they say it erodes trust in our elections.



Here’s 4 minutes of Dems eroding trust in the 2016 election.



It’s not principled. It’s propaganda. pic.twitter.com/Ph2iZEhpLa — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) July 18, 2026

As usual, with the lib media, it's "D"ifferent.

*****

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote.

Help us continue to report why Democrats oppose such obvious measures by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.