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Media That Refused to Air Trump's Election Security Speech Had NO Problem Letting Dems Say These Things

Doug P. | 8:29 AM on July 18, 2026
Meme screenshot

This week, President Trump declassified documents on election security and Chinese hacking attempts. Trump's speech outlined what's in those declassified documents and explained why the SAVE America Act is needed to secure elections in the U.S.

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Several media outlets refused to air the speech. 

CNN also declined to carry Trump's speech Thursday night. However, that didn't stop CBS and possibly others from doing a fact-check in which they said Trump's claims were false. Refusing to show their viewers exactly what Trump was saying but then only passing along what they wanted people to hear and then calling it false was peak "journalism." 

It's been noticed that the lefty media did not hyperventilate when Democrats were questioning the security of U.S. elections and whether voting systems could be hacked. 

Those DNC propaganda machines poorly disguised as objective and unbiased media outlets had no problem when Democrats were saying U.S. elections were insecure or at least vulnerable to hacking. We'll start with Kamala Harris.

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The significance of the passage of time has meant the media now automatically calls anything Trump says "false," but a parade of Democrats talking about the possibility of hacking was perfectly acceptable. 

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Barack Obama, the original architect of the "Russia collusion" hoax, also got in on the act with no pushback or critical fact-checks from the media. 

As a matter of fact, there shouldn't even be a threat of hacking from China, because Joe Biden told Xi "don't."

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What, Joe saying "don't" didn't work? Shocker. 

"Eroding trust in America's elections" is only OK if one particular side does it.  

As usual, with the lib media, it's "D"ifferent. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote.

Help us continue to report why Democrats oppose such obvious measures by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS BARACK OBAMA CHINA CNN DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS

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