Dan Bongino's SAVE Act Screenshot Shows Why Lisa Murkowski Has Been 'an Absolute Disaster' for the GOP

Earlier this year, Sarah Palin called out Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski for being skeptical of the SAVE America Act by claiming it's difficult to get an ID in parts of Alaska.

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🤦🏻‍♀️dearLord🤦🏻‍♀️

Lisa, Lisa, Lisa… WHO up here in Alaska can’t get an ID?

I await your answer #murkowski https://t.co/2VhMO2by0z — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) March 20, 2026

The Republican Murkowski adopted a BS Democrat talking point.

Back in February Murkowski got a good Community Note smackdown after posting the following about 2021 election reform legislation:

When Democrats attempted to advance sweeping election reform legislation in 2021, Republicans were unanimous in opposition because it would have federalized elections, something we have long opposed. Now, I’m seeing proposals such as the SAVE Act and MEGA that would effectively… — Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) February 10, 2026

Add all this up and we shouldn't be surprised about what Murkowski has announced about the SAVE America Act.

Dan Bongino sums up what she's done.

She does this every time. Absolute disaster for the party, and the movement. pic.twitter.com/c1RLmkU6S2 — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) July 18, 2026

Not that we're incredibly surprised, but it's still maddening.

Alaska must eliminate ranked choice voting. It’s the only way to get rid of @lisamurkowski. https://t.co/PmP8vtXj2V — Brandon 🇺🇸🥓🥃 (@Brash_1) July 18, 2026

Republicans like Murkowski might have been the inspiration for this meme:

Sad but true, especially in the case of Murkowski.

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Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections (with the help of at least one Republican).

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