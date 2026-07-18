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Dan Bongino's SAVE Act Screenshot Shows Why Lisa Murkowski Has Been 'an Absolute Disaster' for the GOP

Doug P. | 11:47 AM on July 18, 2026
Meme screenshot

Earlier this year, Sarah Palin called out Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski for being skeptical of the SAVE America Act by claiming it's difficult to get an ID in parts of Alaska. 

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The Republican Murkowski adopted a BS Democrat talking point.

Back in February Murkowski got a good Community Note smackdown after posting the following about 2021 election reform legislation: 

Add all this up and we shouldn't be surprised about what Murkowski has announced about the SAVE America Act.

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Dan Bongino sums up what she's done. 

Not that we're incredibly surprised, but it's still maddening. 

Republicans like Murkowski might have been the inspiration for this meme:

Sad but true, especially in the case of Murkowski. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections (with the help of at least one Republican).

Help us tell the truth about the SAVE America Act and how it will prevent voter fraud. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

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2026 ELECTIONS LISA MURKOWSKI REPUBLICAN PARTY VOTER ID

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