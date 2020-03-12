SHOT. . .

CNN’s Asha Rangappa praised Joe Biden for not speaking from a teleprompter when he did his fake presidential address earlier today:

Biden is not reading from a teleprompter. His voice modulates and he’s not a sedated zombie. He understands the problem. He actually cares. — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) March 12, 2020

CHASER. . .

And this tweet that’s gone viral with 22,000+ like and counting is completely and totally false:

Are you blind or just a liar? https://t.co/fgJceBLLV7 pic.twitter.com/gRt8eCRied — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 12, 2020

