SHOT. . .
CNN’s Asha Rangappa praised Joe Biden for not speaking from a teleprompter when he did his fake presidential address earlier today:
Biden is not reading from a teleprompter. His voice modulates and he’s not a sedated zombie. He understands the problem. He actually cares.
— Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) March 12, 2020
CHASER. . .
And this tweet that’s gone viral with 22,000+ like and counting is completely and totally false:
Are you blind or just a liar? https://t.co/fgJceBLLV7 pic.twitter.com/gRt8eCRied
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 12, 2020
Please delete!
Screenshot for posterity:
***