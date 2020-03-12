As Twitchy reported earlier, CNN analyst Asha Rangappa had racked up 22,000 likes (now over 30,000) for a completely false tweet claiming that 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden wasn’t reading from a teleprompter Thursday when he gave his version of a presidential address on the coronavirus. Of course he was, because 1) he didn’t stumble all the way through and 2) photos clearly showed teleprompter screens in front of him.

Rangappa hasn’t deleted the tweet, but she did post a new one for all the angry “Trump Boo Boos” who are mad because President Trump can’t look like he’s making a natural delivery when reading from a teleprompter or something. No, all Trump can do well is go off-script at his massive rallies and improvise and play off the crowd without a teleprompter, all while remembering which state and city he’s in.

All the Trumpie Boo Boos are so mad that Biden didn't look like he was in a hostage video 😂 There might have been teleprompter there, but he looked like he was making a natural delivery to me, and not reading. Sorry your boy can't do that 🤷🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/IfQgSC585L — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) March 12, 2020

She was totally not owned!

"I was 100% wrong but I still don't like you" #journalism https://t.co/GiqFmBvRK4 — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) March 12, 2020

So are you blind or are you a lying dog-faced pony soldier? — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) March 12, 2020

So liar it is then — What A Croc (@Whata_Croc) March 12, 2020

You lied in your tweet, you got called out and now you try to spin it. Sit. — Kambree (@KamVTV) March 12, 2020

Why not just own up to your incorrect assertion? It seriously undermines your credibility when you double-down and throw out a red herring. — PissedMick (@RealPissedMick) March 12, 2020

No, we were calling you out on your bs. — Ellen Streiff (@EllenStreiff) March 12, 2020

Are you rude or just condescending — Morag O'Hanlon (@threedayevent6) March 12, 2020

"There might have been teleprompter there" https://t.co/XG8iSDfpzc — 🇺🇸🦉I'm Just Wesley🦉🇺🇸 (@TheBasedLiberal) March 12, 2020

“but he looked like he was making a natural delivery to me” we didn’t need confirmation that your powers of observation were inadequate. That’s been obvious for a while now. — Jared Peters (@Jared_VOR) March 12, 2020

Lol just take the L dummy — Hermione Knope-Warren (@neondennises) March 12, 2020

You dope. Admit you got this wrong — Rex Kwon Do (@breakthewrist69) March 12, 2020

Trumpie Boo Boos? Are you five? — Finbar McAllister (@FinbarMcAllist1) March 12, 2020

Is there any news organization with a higher proportion of infantile Twitter trolls on its payroll than CNN? — Impudent Warwick (@ImpudentWarwick) March 12, 2020

It's not about Trump; it's about you doing basic homework to get facts correct. Trying to justify it after the fact with "I used confirmation bias instead of basic research, which is antithetical to being a journo" that's the problem here. But whatever helps you sleep. ☕ https://t.co/kLg4BX14o4 pic.twitter.com/ejqWiq6B8W — Jack, Travel Banned Listener (@listener_t) March 12, 2020

The threshold is now "looking like he was making a natural delivery". Just think about that. — World Press Watch (@worldpresswatch) March 12, 2020

It’s true — Biden fans are wiping the sweat off their brows after he managed to not embarrass himself.

Time to delete that original tweet, huh?

