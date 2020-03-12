As Twitchy has reported, the Daily Mail announced just a day ago that President Trump was finally doing something about the coronavirus, even though the CDC had established a coronavirus incident management system in early January, two days before China even announced the outbreak. And when President Trump introduced his coronavirus task force, CNN complained about the lack of diversity, especially with the 2020 election looming.

And after President Trump announced a halt to flights from Europe Wednesday night in a national address, the media freaked out that he’d called COVID-19 a “foreign virus” and complained that his language smacked of xenophobia.

So where does one turn for good, solid, bias-free information about the coronavirus, Megyn Kelly asked:

I’m so frustrated right now … that we can’t trust the media to tell us the truth without inflaming it to hurt Trump … that Trump has misled so many times we no longer know when to trust his word … that even I as a journalist am not sure where to turn for real info on COVID. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 12, 2020

Rep. Kevin McCarthy tweeted a link to the CDC’s website, but Speaker Nancy Pelosi demanded he take it down and apologize because he called it “the Chinese coronavirus.”

HuffPost Editor-in-Chief Lydia Polgreen assures us that any mainstream media outlet can be trusted for good, solid information, though.

The media. You can trust the media. Literally any mainstream outlet will give you good, solid information you can take to the bank. https://t.co/54oJdWUPGQ — Lydia Polgreen (@lpolgreen) March 12, 2020

HuffPost has certainly kept us up-to-date on the latest late-night monologues about the coronavirus from Jimmy Kimmel and Trevor Noah.

You can trust HuffPost for recaps of comedy skits you missed because you fell asleep.

My daughter, living in Daegu, South Korea, has been appalled by western media. We now get all of the virus info from Korea media. She is outraged by US media coverage and adamantly believes they should be criminally charged for terrorizing US citizens about the virus. — Deb (@esqlegaleagle) March 12, 2020

Gaslighting is a form of psychological manipulation (abuse) in which a person seeks to sow seeds of doubt in a targeted individual or in members of a targeted group, making them question their own memory, perception, & sanity. See: Dem Propaganda & MSMhttps://t.co/ryJAriUA6f — NewOrleanIan🍀 (@IanMolony) March 12, 2020

We wonder if Polgreen counts Fox News as a mainstream media outlet, because Brian Stelter is having a fit over their coverage.

