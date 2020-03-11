President Trump is set to address the nation tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern to give an update on the administration’s response to the coronavirus. Maybe that’s what the Daily Mail means when they splash on their front page, “TRUMP ACTS AT LAST.”

Trump FINALLY promises to act on coronavirus: 'I am fully prepared to use the full power of the federal government' https://t.co/0YGsp9HfR3 pic.twitter.com/hoZCY0i6ri — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) March 11, 2020

Maybe the Daily Mail and just about everyone else in America missed it because of the impeachment circus, but the administration had a task force up and running in January — and about the only media attention it got at the time were complaints about the lack of diversity on the task force.

What, exactly, does the Daily Mail mean? They stuck this tweet on their front page and then wrote about tonight’s TV address.

I am fully prepared to use the full power of the Federal Government to deal with our current challenge of the CoronaVirus! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2020

He’s already got Congress on board with an emergency $8.3 billion spending package. Even California Gov. Gavin Newsom told reporters after a private conversation with Trump that the president said everything Newsom “could have hoped for” and the administration has since followed through. If Newsom passed up a chance to bash Trump, he must be doing something right.

This tweet is wildly inaccurate. Jan 7, CDC establishes a coronavirus incident management system. End of Jan., @realDonaldTrump initiated travel restrictions w/ China. Experts: that was critical to slowing spread of coronavirus. It's nonsense to say Trump is "FINALLY" acting. https://t.co/nMCkED8JaB — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 11, 2020

Weren't travel restrictions put in place weeks ago and didn't he sign an $8.3 billion bill a few days ago? But I'm sure the Dem narrative appreciates the boost. https://t.co/4HdY7fwF32 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) March 11, 2020

What do you mean finally!!!!! — Egyptianstyle11 textTRUMPTo88022 (@Egyptianstyle11) March 11, 2020

Lies! Travel restrictions have been in place for months, task force in place since January. #FakeNews — Tina (@KVOhio) March 11, 2020

The CDC put forth a management system on Jan 7th. Completely inaccurate headline — z3r0Fuxx (@z3r0Fuxx) March 11, 2020

Finally? Travel ban, daily meetings, a task force, 8B. What the hell is your definition of finally? Mine is after waiting 6 months and 1000 were dead, Obama FINALLY declared a national emergency. — The Mighty Quinn 47 (@Ginger_Mighty47) March 11, 2020

Been living under a rock? What a useless and baseless headline — Texas Mom⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@TXMomForValues) March 11, 2020

Wrong yet again. This started in early January — Lisa (@Dallas_TXGirl) March 11, 2020

He is acting on it. CDC activated incident management system when Ds whining about Trump ordering Qasem Soleimani's death. CDC also activated emergency operations center, VP Pence has detailed steps they are taking, & travel ban instituted on potential virus carriers. #Trump2020 — Dave's Spirit (@dave_spirit2001) March 11, 2020

finally? He has been acting on it 2 days before China even announced it in January! — Mandy Marshall (@MandyHudsonMar1) March 11, 2020

This headline, a blatant lie, is why no one trusts "the news". — meg 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@tatme123) March 11, 2020

This is completely false framing and flat-out dishonest. — Mandolinpickin (@Zapzipzim) March 11, 2020

The bitter Bettys at Daily Mail are out in full force today. — ElizabethWarwick (@ElizabethWarwi9) March 11, 2020

The real question is, when will the media FINALLY stop acting like nattering nabobs of negativism and begin reporting responsibly and soberly. The manufactured hysteria is as dangerous as it is unforgivable. — Don Redman (@DonRedman5) March 11, 2020

He has been acting. China’s failure last year to acknowledge this disease to the world has created the current state of this pandemic. At this point, because of China, we can all expect to be infected with this virus. Some won’t survive. Thank you China. — Frederick Doran (@dcis9973) March 11, 2020

I see that you've been infected with The Chicken Little Disease! It's a strain of TDS. — Susan Gizinski (@trusthistruth) March 11, 2020

Nope. The US response started over six weeks ago. Here's a good summary https://t.co/7GjLQAraWQ And of course the Dems called it racist and xenophobic: https://t.co/bijf6IUMsY — Tom (@BoreGuru) March 11, 2020

MORE LIES. MORE FAKE NEWS. This is exactly why you are the enemy of the people. Probably more dangerous than the coronavirus itself. — Geral (@hammonds_geral) March 11, 2020

He set up a task force a month ago. He cut off travel from China in late January. There are daily press conferences with real time updates. If you think the President hasn't been acting on this, you're either lying or living in a cave. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) March 11, 2020

We don’t know what’s up with the Daily Mail — maybe they got a new social media intern with a bad case of TDS.

