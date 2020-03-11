President Trump is set to address the nation tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern to give an update on the administration’s response to the coronavirus. Maybe that’s what the Daily Mail means when they splash on their front page, “TRUMP ACTS AT LAST.”

Maybe the Daily Mail and just about everyone else in America missed it because of the impeachment circus, but the administration had a task force up and running in January — and about the only media attention it got at the time were complaints about the lack of diversity on the task force.

What, exactly, does the Daily Mail mean? They stuck this tweet on their front page and then wrote about tonight’s TV address.

He’s already got Congress on board with an emergency $8.3 billion spending package. Even California Gov. Gavin Newsom told reporters after a private conversation with Trump that the president said everything Newsom “could have hoped for” and the administration has since followed through. If Newsom passed up a chance to bash Trump, he must be doing something right.

We don’t know what’s up with the Daily Mail — maybe they got a new social media intern with a bad case of TDS.

