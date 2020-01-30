World Health Organization officials said Thursday morning that the coronavirus had killed nearly 200 people in China so far and has spread to about 7,700 cases worldwide.

The Trump administration would like to keep the coronavirus from spreading in the United States and killing even more, so the president put together a task force to look into the problem.

CNN, however, seems very concerned over the lack of diversity among the task force. Just look:

Oh, wait, sorry, that’s the HuffPost editorial staff. We meant these photos:

Coronavirus task force another example of Trump administration's lack of diversity | Analysis https://t.co/bs7L1rUZzc pic.twitter.com/MzzoslqZpT — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 30, 2020

Brandon Tensley writes:

On Tuesday, Trump tweeted photos of a briefing he’d received on the new coronavirus spreading out of China. … Who are these experts? They’re largely the same sort of white men (and a couple women on the sidelines) who’ve dominated the Trump administration from the very beginning. … And yet, as unsurprising as the diversity conversation in the Trump era has become, it’s still worth pointing out from time to time, especially as the country approaches the 2020 presidential election in earnest.

That’s because the recent photos of “the best experts” telegraph the sorts of people the administration deems worthy of holding power — and even being in close proximity to it.

In contrast, President Obama’s Ebola task force was much more diverse. We’d say to remember that when you go to the polls, but the Democrats have already rejected all the black and Latino candidates who were running.

There might be some bigger concerns related to Coronavirus than whether there are sufficient people of certain races or genders in a particular picture… https://t.co/genBiVYjK3 — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) January 30, 2020

This is as shocking as when Stephen King claimed that as an Academy member he “would never consider diversity in matters of art,” only quality. He sure walked that back quickly.

The greatest day we'll ever see is when we see CNN closing it's doors. True enemy of the people. — Johnny5 (@Johnny534639355) January 30, 2020

The stupidity of @CNNPolitics grows by the minute. — Pelosi’s Designated Driver (@thelegendarykel) January 30, 2020

This needs to be fixed immediately. When I lay dying of bat soup fever, I want to be able to say that the task force may not have been the most qualified, but goddamn they were a diverse bunch. — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) January 30, 2020

@CNN can’t help but push identity politics even when it comes to a deadly disease… Because color and gender have so much to do with a virus 🦠 — Y0 Steveees 👋 (@YoSteveees) January 30, 2020

It seems there's also lack of diversity among the recently deceased from coronavirus, at least for now. — ❌LaszloF❌ (@laszlof2) January 30, 2020

More than 99% of the victims of this virus are Chinese……WHERE'S THE DIVERSITY?!?!?!?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/DXritGPQDT — Shawn_271 (@shawn_271) January 30, 2020

Enjoy your ratio — Kate Tyler (@verykate45) January 30, 2020

Just when you think the news media has hit peak dumb, they manage to top themselves. — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) January 30, 2020

Warren is going to appoint a 💯 transgender teen task force to fight pandemics! ✊ — the art of hunger (@artofhunger75) January 30, 2020

People are dying and your main concern is the racial makeup of the panel. #TDS — CountryClubRepublicn (@CntryClbRpblcn) January 30, 2020

Darn white people trying to find a cure! — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) January 30, 2020

Maybe, when the goal is to protect the country against a deadly virus, there are more important things than the race and genitals of the people in the room. — Garrett Gutierrez 🚫👢🐍 (@GGarrett2000) January 30, 2020

Because the virus cares — betty bressler 6 (@6Bressler) January 30, 2020

BREAKING: Human Race Wiped Out; Poor, Minorities Hardest Hit — Death's Guinea Pig 4.0 (@Bernie_Gilbert) January 30, 2020

Majority of these people are staffers that have been there for years. — TrumpNolaMom- 🇺🇸 Text LIFE to 88022 (@pedsscrub) January 30, 2020

A typical weeknight on CNN pic.twitter.com/N4nUfotzvK — CA District 33 (@CADISTRICT33) January 30, 2020

I see men and women of all colors. What’s the problem again??? — Politically Stripped ™️ 🇺🇸🗽 (@politstrip) January 30, 2020

The last thing I'm concerned about when it comes to saving mine or anyone else's lives is what color their skin is or if they piss standing or sitting. — Snoop Bailey (@vol80) January 30, 2020

I think you might be misunderstanding the goal of the task force. — Hope (@Hoping4agirl) January 30, 2020

Your Trump hatred at CNN is a real cancer to our body politic. This means absolutely nothing in terms of being able to stop a deadly virus. I'm pretty sure the #coronavirus doesn't care that this room isn't "diverse" — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 30, 2020

I’d take the corona virus over TDS any day of the week. At least corona virus is treatable. — Davis (@GIass_Onion) January 30, 2020

The gap between real news and fake news is so wide in this country. We really should just tear down all our media institutions and start over. CNN is nothing but the media arm of the Democratic party. Americans deserve much better than this cheap propaganda — DigintheCrates (@ChiSportsHomer) January 30, 2020

They are dying by their own hand. — Balki Barkowski (@BalkiBarkowski) January 30, 2020

You know CNN. It may be time to turn out the lights. Hand the keys to the doorman on the way out of the building. — Chris 🌟🌟🌟 (@HeliJoc) January 30, 2020

Not much going on today huh? — StephensAutomotiveGroup (@StephensAutomo1) January 30, 2020

Oh poor Brandon is having a soy overload. Please pray he makes it through this. 😬 — Spicy_Noodles (@SpicyNoodles2) January 30, 2020

Damn white people trying to… *checks notes* …solve problems — Ben Jammin 🇺🇸 (@xBenJamminx) January 30, 2020

Damn white people and their (spins wheel) plague cures. 😳 — Resident of Clown World 2020 (@God2020Is) January 30, 2020

Don Lemon must of tweeted this. — Puppet String News (@NewsPuppet) January 30, 2020

Bigger than the Hunter Biden scandal, or ABC News sitting on that Jeffrey Epstein exposé.

