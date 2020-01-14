Stephen King has been on the Progressive/Liberal/Lefty bandwagon at least since Trump became president, spending many a tweet writing crazy, hateful, crap-rhetoric about him and the Republican Party in general. So you can imagine how shocked that particular bandwagon was when King accidentally admitted he isn’t all that woke …

As a writer, I am allowed to nominate in just 3 categories: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Original Screenplay. For me, the diversity issue–as it applies to individual actors and directors, anyway–did not come up. That said… — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 14, 2020

Wait, what?

…I would never consider diversity in matters of art. Only quality. It seems to me that to do otherwise would be wrong. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 14, 2020

Ruh-roh.

Did he really just say diversity shouldn’t be considered in art?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Guess how this is going over.

Surely @StephenKing isn’t implying that diversity and quality are in any way incompatible. https://t.co/cluhbzS74W — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) January 14, 2020

Surely not, right?

You're a very smart person ans one of my favourite writers, but you must acknowledge you've had an easier path in your career than a woman or POC, right?

White men disproportionately reward other white men, regardless of quality. — Faron Gidge 📷 (He/Him) (@FaronGidge) January 14, 2020

Yes, Stephen, you must admit you had it easier because you’re a white dude.

*more popcorn*

With the utmost respect, I think this is quite a bit unfair. When films created by people of color, irrespective of quality, constantly get overlooked by institutions that are predominately comprised of white men, there is an implicit bias at work here. — Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) January 14, 2020

Quite a bit unfair, Stephen.

With all due respect, I'm afraid that a meritocracy could work only if the game weren't rigged. — Laura Lippman (@LauraMLippman) January 14, 2020

The game is rigged, dude.

Duh.

Sir, respectfully saying you as a white man can’t really say that. You had more advantages and opportunities than a person of color would have. They have been wrongfully held back in so many ways just because of their color skin. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) January 14, 2020

As a white man he can’t say that.

Can’t. Stop. Laughing.

I give this another hour or so before you walk this back — William (@LastWordWilliam) January 14, 2020

Us too.

The interesting thing is that diversity generally leads to more interesting, relatable, and higher quality art… — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) January 14, 2020

DIVERSITY!!!!! Except where I make my millions — Jen Stroup (@JenStroup) January 14, 2020

What if I told you…you could do both? — Ashley C. Ford (@iSmashFizzle) January 14, 2020

What a myopic, privileged thing to type. — Octavia Butler knew… (@NotNikyatu) January 14, 2020

Totally myopic and privileged.

Totally.

White men are 35% of the population. It's not logical they produce 100% of the quality art. — Cosmichomicide (@Cosmichomicide) January 14, 2020

Yeah! White man.

When the art that gets promoted only draws from one small pool in the wonderful rich sea of humanity & experience then we have an inadequate measure of quality – one based on a limited palate of possibilities. — Alice Mary Higgins (@aliceeire) January 14, 2020

Sheesh, Stephen.

How insensitive and not woke can you be?

Note: We’ll keep an eye on Stephen’s timeline to see if he eventually walks this back. Stay tuned.

