The Trump administration might as well come clean about the secret coded message they were sending their evil supporters when they tweeted out this photo of the first snow at the White House considering when they tweeted the pic is WASN’T SNOWING. MUAHAHAHAHAHA!

Luckily Vox’s Aaron Rupar was on the case and while he said he didn’t want to go full-blown Alex Jones, he went there.

It’s about making fun of the snowflakes on the Left.

It’s a racist dog whistle.

It’s a dandruff joke about Amy Klobuchar eating salad with a comb.

It’s a reminder to Putin to send more vodka.

IT’S A DAMN PICTURE taken earlier this month of the first snow, ya’ nob.

Trending

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

OMG, thought this was a joke at first but SHE MEANS IT.

Wow.

Oof.

He’s playing them all like a fiddle.

Yup.

 

Related:

‘Isn’t it FUNNY?’ Bill Maher accidentally shows HUGE problem on the Left in tweet comparing Bernie Sanders to Joe Biden

DAMN son: Kaveh Shahrooz takes #IranLobby and their ‘useful idiot friends on the regressive Left’ APART in must-read thread

‘How DARE you’! Facebook glitch proves Time’s ‘2019 Person of the Year’ Greta Thunberg is not EXACTLY what she seems

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Aaron RuparAlex JonesFirst SnowVoxWhite House