If you haven’t noticed, the traditional media and the Left haven’t exactly been doing much to support the Iranian people as they protest their evil, overreaching, government, and in some cases, we’ve seen them completely write the protests off entirely.

Like Nancy Pelosi when she was on ‘This Week.’

Kaveh Shahrooz was good enough to put a thread together explaining a bit about what we’re seeing on the Left and how they are working to support the Iranian Lobby aka the ‘regime’.

This is fascinating in a terrible way.

1) A thread on how the #IranLobby and their useful idiot friends on the regressive left have tried to frame the #PS572 story from day one to minimize damage to the Iranian regime. Step 1: start early & cast doubt on any initial report that portrays Iran's regime in a bad light. pic.twitter.com/3FHuKvPedw — Kaveh Shahrooz کاوه شهروز (@kshahrooz) January 11, 2020

We saw ‘Useful Idiot Friends on the Regressive Left’ open for Weezer in ’99.

And wow.

2/

Step 1 is so extensive that the sample screenshots don't fit in one tweet. pic.twitter.com/oM7KnJ5ocm — Kaveh Shahrooz کاوه شهروز (@kshahrooz) January 11, 2020

Don’t believe their war propaganda.

Iran literally shot the passenger plane out of the sky …

3/ but wait… there's more pic.twitter.com/Pm3adgeyzQ — Kaveh Shahrooz کاوه شهروز (@kshahrooz) January 11, 2020

It could have been anything that made that plane ‘crash’.

Really?

REALLY?!

Oh, it gets worse.

4/

Step 2: when video evidence emerges, offer wild explanations that basically amounts to: "you gonna believe us or your lying eyes?" pic.twitter.com/DKewEhM2cO — Kaveh Shahrooz کاوه شهروز (@kshahrooz) January 11, 2020

When you see it in several screenshots it’s almost unbelievable.

‘All they have now is ‘verified’ video from the U.S.’ … you know, the country they tried to blame for making them shoot the plane out of the sky.

5/

Step 3: talk about completely irrelevant issues (travel ban, sanctions) just so people are distracted from evidence that's staring them in the face: that your beloved regime shot a civilian plane out of the sky. pic.twitter.com/pkIB4s23Sk — Kaveh Shahrooz کاوه شهروز (@kshahrooz) January 11, 2020

Travel ban.

FFS.

6/ Step 4:

When the regime *itself* finally admits to having committed the crime, blame Trump for creating the conditions of war (not mentioning that this happened in the context of rockets fired by Iran at a time of Iran's choosing!) pic.twitter.com/5zeDd8Wx97 — Kaveh Shahrooz کاوه شهروز (@kshahrooz) January 11, 2020

Hey look, it’s Ben Rhodes.

7/ Step 5:

If anyone points out that you're a shill for dictatorship and that the Iranian regime's criminal role was predictable from the beginning, try to discredit them for "doing a victory lap". pic.twitter.com/OccAaiELzR — Kaveh Shahrooz کاوه شهروز (@kshahrooz) January 11, 2020

Twitter is theater for the absurd.

Ain’t that the truth.

8/ And that's how the #IranLobby operates. Once you understand these steps, you'll see them applied in all sorts of contexts.

[end] — Kaveh Shahrooz کاوه شهروز (@kshahrooz) January 11, 2020

In other words, rinse repeat.

