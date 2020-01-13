We’re pretty sure the last thing Bill Maher wanted to do was expose the huge division on the Left when it comes to Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden supporters. It reminds us of the division the party faced back in 2015 with Hillary, and how it was another factor in how she would eventually lose the election.

Bernie’s supporters never forgave the DNC for screwing him over.

But hey, Bill’s tweet is ‘funny’:

Eh. We see both of them as the creepy old grandpa, one just bathes more than the other.

Now watch the Bernie Bros and Joe Biden supporters tear each other apart.

*popcorn*

They’re all so cranky.

Ain’t it great?

HA HA HA HA HA

This is gonna be FUN.

 

