We’re pretty sure the last thing Bill Maher wanted to do was expose the huge division on the Left when it comes to Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden supporters. It reminds us of the division the party faced back in 2015 with Hillary, and how it was another factor in how she would eventually lose the election.

Bernie’s supporters never forgave the DNC for screwing him over.

But hey, Bill’s tweet is ‘funny’:

Isn't it funny how the popularity of Bernie and Biden with the young is so opposite? Its like Bernie is the cool Grandpa you like to visit who gives you things, and Biden is the decrepit one who says malarkey and hugs you longer than you want — Bill Maher (@billmaher) January 12, 2020

Eh. We see both of them as the creepy old grandpa, one just bathes more than the other.

Now watch the Bernie Bros and Joe Biden supporters tear each other apart.

*popcorn*

Ya except if my grandfather was an organizer who didn't give me anything but instead helped me build a political movement for the working class to get back what we deserve from rich assholes. — Brett Banditelli (@banditelli) January 12, 2020

so. same thing as 'free stuff,' right? — Brett Banditelli (@banditelli) January 12, 2020

The young are only interested in Bernie because they foolishly think he could beat T rump and answer all their prayers…..If Biden suddenly promised to forgive all their student loans and give them the moon–believe me, they would be supporting Biden big-time. — Bonni Moschetti 🌴🏳️‍🌈 (@bmoschetti) January 12, 2020

Keep on dogging Biden Bill…I'm still caucusing for Biden. Polls have shown he can beat Trump. I will vote for whoever gets the nomination in the general though because everything is on the line. — Tara Palmer (@TaraPal59695956) January 12, 2020

Young people hate Biden Bill — 🌹LZ (@LegacyZeroYT) January 12, 2020

Used to be a big fan our yours, but you became a Berniebot. So bye. — Ryan R. Rosario (@DataJunkie) January 12, 2020

They’re all so cranky.

Ain’t it great?

Let’s just vote democratic! — sendTRUMPtojail (@KaySercus) January 12, 2020

I agree vote Bernie — Jimmy James (@nahbroyou) January 12, 2020

Bill must love Trump. — Victoria Woodhull (@Well1la) January 12, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA

This is gonna be FUN.

