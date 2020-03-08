California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Dem, refused to bash President Trump during a press conference he just gave to update the state on the coronavirus outbreak.

He’s “not interested in finding daylight’ between the state and the Trump administration, he said:

And that the administration has followed through on everything he and President Trump spoke about privately:

Wow. This is how it is *supposed* to work:

***

