California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Dem, refused to bash President Trump during a press conference he just gave to update the state on the coronavirus outbreak.

He’s “not interested in finding daylight’ between the state and the Trump administration, he said:

Wow, Newsom says he's "not interested in finding daylight" between state and Trump administration, says that federal govt. has followed thru on everything they have discussed. — grace wyler (@grace_lightning) March 8, 2020

And that the administration has followed through on everything he and President Trump spoke about privately:

Newsom says that he had a "private conversation" with Trump and the president said everything Newsom "could have hoped for" and the administration has since followed through with what Trump said. — Julia Wick (@sherlyholmes) March 8, 2020

Wow. This is how it is *supposed* to work:

Newsom declines to criticize the Trump administration's response to the #coronavirus. He says he's working closely with federal officials and praised VP Mike Pence's work handling the situation. — Sophia Bollag (@SophiaBollag) March 8, 2020

