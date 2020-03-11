President Trump’s address regarding the coronavirus was short but contained plenty of bombshells, including a travel ban from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days, starting on Friday. The United Kingdom is not included in the travel ban.

Here are a couple of hot takes:

Also, looks like Trump finally got that travel ban he wanted, courtesy of adviser Stephen Miller:

Most of the complaints about the address, though, seem to be that Trump called the virus “foreign.”

Here’s the Washington Post’s Aaron Blake with some breaking news.

What we really need is a hot take from CNN’s Chris Cillizza:

Oh, and speaking of CNN, Chris Cuomo and Jim Acosta jumped right on the racist “foreign virus” slur:

Glad they took away the important facts from the speech so we’re all better informed of the threat … of xenophobia.

