President Trump’s address regarding the coronavirus was short but contained plenty of bombshells, including a travel ban from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days, starting on Friday. The United Kingdom is not included in the travel ban.

President @realDonaldTrump: "I have decided to take several strong but necessary actions to protect the health and well-being of all Americans. To keep new cases from entering our shores, we will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days." pic.twitter.com/wkJoytrxsV — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 12, 2020

Here are a couple of hot takes:

This is not about stopping the virus. This is about Trump’s anti-Europe obsession — Ilan Goldenberg (@ilangoldenberg) March 12, 2020

How's Italy doing? — John Wilson (@jdwilson909) March 12, 2020

Also, looks like Trump finally got that travel ban he wanted, courtesy of adviser Stephen Miller:

So Miller got his wish: Cutting off the world. — Jeff Jarvis (@jeffjarvis) March 12, 2020

Most of the complaints about the address, though, seem to be that Trump called the virus “foreign.”

The coronavirus is just an illegal citizen, I guess? — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) March 12, 2020

Here’s the Washington Post’s Aaron Blake with some breaking news.

Early in his remarks, Trump notes the coronavirus "started in China" and calls it a "foreign virus." — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) March 12, 2020

That would be….accurate — jen smith (@jen87nc) March 12, 2020

True and true. — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotinaustin) March 12, 2020

So true. — cage1895 (@SeahawkBB) March 12, 2020

FACT CHECK: TRUE — Frank Dinardo 🇺🇸 (@fjdinardo) March 12, 2020

Trump then followed this by saying “water is wet, land is dry” — Christian (@phxcolangelo) March 12, 2020

Fact check- True pic.twitter.com/9fQFZilKFF — Baseball Is Back (@Donna776477) March 12, 2020

Fact check: 100% TRUE — Tyler Turden (@tylerdurden3737) March 12, 2020

He’s not wrong though — Vinny (@vincentp15) March 12, 2020

Very factual. — Thought Police 👮‍♂️ (@DptThoughtcrime) March 12, 2020

That's true. The virus came from Wuhan which is located in China. — Progre-Slayer (@Hilaiss) March 12, 2020

Where's the lie? — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) March 12, 2020

How dare he say something completely true. — Lance (@Lancedude) March 12, 2020

thanks Aaron — KAG 2020 (@theltgovernor) March 12, 2020

What we really need is a hot take from CNN’s Chris Cillizza:

To be clear: It DOES not matter where the virus came from or if it is a "foreign virus." It matters that it is in the U.S. now. — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) March 12, 2020

It’s a hate virus. Feel better now? — McConn (@Mcconn09) March 12, 2020

Thanks for the psa. pic.twitter.com/pmxD58ot31 — Nancy S (@nancy_swider31) March 12, 2020

wow, thanks Chris — KAG 2020 (@theltgovernor) March 12, 2020

Thanks Chris I'm a complete fucking idiot and really appreciate your insight. — Jeff Borkowski (@super_call) March 12, 2020

Oh, and speaking of CNN, Chris Cuomo and Jim Acosta jumped right on the racist “foreign virus” slur:

On CNN, Chief White House Correspondent Jim Acosta says President @realDonaldTrump referring to the coronavirus as a "foreign virus" "smacks of xenophobia." pic.twitter.com/1aibFjZp5R — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 12, 2020

Jim Acosta calls it *xenophobia* to refer to the coronavirus, which emerged in China and ran out of control there, as a “foreign virus” — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) March 12, 2020

I cannot believe this. Chris Cuomo and Jim Acosta are concerned about Xenophobia by calling coronavirus a foreign virus. The nation is in a crisis and these grandstanding nitwits care about how something sounds. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) March 12, 2020

A minute after CNN cut away from Trump, Chris Cuomo talked about Trump’s xenophobia because he called it a foreign virus. About that, Chris… pic.twitter.com/2RNXwju45M — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) March 12, 2020

Glad they took away the important facts from the speech so we’re all better informed of the threat … of xenophobia.

Related: