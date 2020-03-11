President Trump’s address regarding the coronavirus was short but contained plenty of bombshells, including a travel ban from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days, starting on Friday. The United Kingdom is not included in the travel ban.
President @realDonaldTrump:
"I have decided to take several strong but necessary actions to protect the health and well-being of all Americans. To keep new cases from entering our shores, we will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days." pic.twitter.com/wkJoytrxsV
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 12, 2020
Here are a couple of hot takes:
This is not about stopping the virus. This is about Trump’s anti-Europe obsession
— Ilan Goldenberg (@ilangoldenberg) March 12, 2020
How's Italy doing?
— John Wilson (@jdwilson909) March 12, 2020
Also, looks like Trump finally got that travel ban he wanted, courtesy of adviser Stephen Miller:
So Miller got his wish: Cutting off the world.
— Jeff Jarvis (@jeffjarvis) March 12, 2020
Most of the complaints about the address, though, seem to be that Trump called the virus “foreign.”
The coronavirus is just an illegal citizen, I guess?
— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) March 12, 2020
Here’s the Washington Post’s Aaron Blake with some breaking news.
Early in his remarks, Trump notes the coronavirus "started in China" and calls it a "foreign virus."
— Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) March 12, 2020
That would be….accurate
— jen smith (@jen87nc) March 12, 2020
He's not wrong, so… 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/rEAszTDV8O
— Tripp Whitbeck (@trippwhitbeck) March 12, 2020
Trump then followed this by saying “water is wet, land is dry”
— Christian (@phxcolangelo) March 12, 2020
That's true. The virus came from Wuhan which is located in China.
— Progre-Slayer (@Hilaiss) March 12, 2020
What we really need is a hot take from CNN’s Chris Cillizza:
To be clear: It DOES not matter where the virus came from or if it is a "foreign virus."
It matters that it is in the U.S. now.
— Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) March 12, 2020
It’s a hate virus. Feel better now?
— McConn (@Mcconn09) March 12, 2020
Thanks for the psa. pic.twitter.com/pmxD58ot31
— Nancy S (@nancy_swider31) March 12, 2020
wow, thanks Chris
— KAG 2020 (@theltgovernor) March 12, 2020
STFU, ass.
— GayPatriot (@GayPatriotTM) March 12, 2020
Thanks Chris I'm a complete fucking idiot and really appreciate your insight.
— Jeff Borkowski (@super_call) March 12, 2020
Oh, and speaking of CNN, Chris Cuomo and Jim Acosta jumped right on the racist “foreign virus” slur:
On CNN, Chief White House Correspondent Jim Acosta says President @realDonaldTrump referring to the coronavirus as a "foreign virus" "smacks of xenophobia." pic.twitter.com/1aibFjZp5R
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 12, 2020
Jim Acosta calls it *xenophobia* to refer to the coronavirus, which emerged in China and ran out of control there, as a “foreign virus”
— Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) March 12, 2020
I cannot believe this. Chris Cuomo and Jim Acosta are concerned about Xenophobia by calling coronavirus a foreign virus. The nation is in a crisis and these grandstanding nitwits care about how something sounds.
— Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) March 12, 2020
A minute after CNN cut away from Trump, Chris Cuomo talked about Trump’s xenophobia because he called it a foreign virus.
About that, Chris… pic.twitter.com/2RNXwju45M
— Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) March 12, 2020
Glad they took away the important facts from the speech so we’re all better informed of the threat … of xenophobia.
Related:
The Washington Post wants to know if you’ve seen any xenophobia connected to the coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/2hCW9rdL3t
