So Brian Stelter, who works for CNN, apparently does nothing except watch Fox News while on the job and then in his off-hours puts the finishing touches on his upcoming book about Fox News.

While his cohorts over at CNN were chiding the president’s speech for “smacking of xenophobia” (he called COVID-19 a “foreign virus”), Stelter was trying to weave those strands of yarn in his office to somehow connect the president’s address to Fox News — it was a stretch, but he did it.

Trump's Oval Office address was exactly what his Fox wingmen needed – now Sean Hannity et al can celebrate the new travel ban – while evading the real scourge of community spread within the US — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 12, 2020

Are you insane? — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) March 12, 2020

You’re just now asking him this? — ✌🏻Dog-face-pony-soldier✌🏻 (@laura_Co_9) March 12, 2020

Yes. He is. Anyone with that much hate is sick. — Laura ByTheSea🐬🌴TEXT TRUMP TO 88022 (@LauraByTheSea58) March 12, 2020

We did it. We found maybe the most hacktastic tweet in the history of Twitter. "Trump isn't doing enough." straight to seriously saying "He got his travel ban." pic.twitter.com/UFcH8eRS9t — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 12, 2020

he wasn't crowned the prince of hacks for nothing, Stephen — Tatjana Pasalic (@Tattytats) March 12, 2020

It’s true … he did take first place in Comfortably Smug’s #LiberalHack tournament.

Yes, that's the takeaway — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 12, 2020

You really are obtuse and have only one focus and that is what is on FNC. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) March 12, 2020

Did you watch the same presser that I did? — Troy Weis (@Weis_1) March 12, 2020

Go to bed, Brian. — Eric J (@ericjkle) March 12, 2020

You're a sad man 🙁 — Kevin (@kfkwan597) March 12, 2020

You’re consumed by Fox. It’s all you can think about. I feel embarrassed for you. It’s kind of sad. — Ben Jammin 🇺🇸 (@xBenJamminx) March 12, 2020

This travel ban is RRRRRRAAAAAAACCCCCCCIIIIIISSSSSSSTTTTTTT!!!! — 7th Cycle 🇺🇸 (@7thCycle) March 12, 2020

So are we racist against Europeans now? Damn those Caucasians…. — Mr. Jones™️🇺🇸 (@MrJones_tm) March 12, 2020

I refuse to believe you are this monstrous. Delete this. — Cathe Gordon (@twitcathe) March 12, 2020

dude, stop worrying about fox news. ppl are sick! — Lisa H Turnage (@LisaTurnage12) March 12, 2020

Yeah yeah fox we get it, people are dying Brian. — 𝗠𝗶𝗸𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗱 𝗦𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝘀𝘁©️ (@MadMikeOfficial) March 12, 2020

How is this your take from that speech? you should actually seek mental help and take a break from "reporting" for a while. Batshit crazy — Name (@Coys107) March 12, 2020

Nailed this one, Brian. Take the rest of the week off, you've earned it. — sjdp (@sjdp10) March 12, 2020

Are you even going to try to not be a douchebag? — Andee Panda (@Andee_Panda_) March 12, 2020

You are a disgrace. No one should pay attention anyone on CNN during this crisis. — Maladjusted (@hrm_1973) March 12, 2020

You 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/0gqZitroFk — I Yam What I Yam (@Nvr4Get91101) March 12, 2020

Dude…You’re sicker than the virus — Pat Davis (@PatrickDavis00) March 12, 2020

Get a grip you dope — Christina Text TRUMP to 88022 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Christi70120201) March 12, 2020

You really should be fired. Wow. — liifeisgood (@liifeisgood2) March 12, 2020

How are you employed ? — Jason Sabourin (@jasnotron) March 12, 2020

Your ongoing hate is making us sick — Rolinda Day (@dayroday13) March 12, 2020

