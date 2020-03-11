So Brian Stelter, who works for CNN, apparently does nothing except watch Fox News while on the job and then in his off-hours puts the finishing touches on his upcoming book about Fox News.

While his cohorts over at CNN were chiding the president’s speech for “smacking of xenophobia” (he called COVID-19 a “foreign virus”), Stelter was trying to weave those strands of yarn in his office to somehow connect the president’s address to Fox News — it was a stretch, but he did it.

It’s true … he did take first place in Comfortably Smug’s #LiberalHack tournament.

Tags: addressBrian SteltercoronavirusDonald Trumpfox newsoval officeSean Hannity