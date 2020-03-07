Here’s the thing. As Twitchy reported earlier, CNN political analyst Joe Lockhart accused Trump supporters, Bernie Bros, and Russians of pushing the “B.S. story” that Joe Biden is in cognitive decline. Obviously, Biden supporters aren’t going to be tweeting about it even if they see it, are they?

So who is out there on Twitter pushing the BS story of Biden’s “cognitive decline”? Trump supporters, Bernie Bros and the Russians. Huh. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) March 5, 2020

And every single person who has seen Biden attempt to speak in the past year. https://t.co/4rfLefsHQ1 — jon gabriel (@exjon) March 7, 2020

Actor Ron Perlman already thinks we here at Twitchy are Russian bots, but we’re human, and we’d feel much worse about writing a post on Biden’s supposed cognitive decline if CNN’s Brian Stelter hadn’t literally spent weeks covering President Trump’s mental fitness and having on quacks like Bandy X. Lee who want Trump put under a 72-hour psychiatric hold and tested because of a tweet he sent.

Oh hey, speaking of Bandy X. Lee, “one of the mental health professionals who has been very vocal about Trump’s unfitness for office”: She recently wrote a post on Medium explaining “why a declination to diagnose Biden is in keeping with professional standards.” “I do not diagnose without examination and do not speak about public figures in general,” she writes, even though she goes on “Reliable Sources” to encourage Trump to be locked up.

Raw Story’s Matthew Chapman also is sick of people questioning Biden’s mental fitness just because he’s trying to suppress a childhood stutter:

Joe Biden's opponents on the left and right are spreading a disgusting and baseless smear that he is in "cognitive decline," based on verbal slip-ups he makes when trying to suppress his childhood stutter. It's ageist and ableist AF. Stop doing it. https://t.co/QMQ28VIKEN — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) March 6, 2020

These people think you’re stupid. https://t.co/cY0jssbb5M — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) March 7, 2020

Weird how he didn’t stutter in the half-century he’s been a public figure — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) March 7, 2020

Stop stigmatizing Late-Onset Stuttering. — jon gabriel (@exjon) March 7, 2020

crazy how late-onset stuttering causes one to repeatedly forget where they are — Gianbattista (@gbtiepolo1) March 7, 2020

He can't hold down a train of thought, he forgot Obama's name 3 times, and mistook his wife for his sister. How does a childhood stutter explain that? — Gallifreyan Jedi (@JediofGallifrey) March 7, 2020

Best way to disprove "baseless smear" — have Joe Biden show up to a townhall debate with Bernie Sanders before March 10. Everyone knows Biden avoids long form interviews. If he's not in cognitive decline, maybe stop acting like he's in cognitive decline. — Gill (@gillsterein) March 7, 2020

Dude, stop.

No one believes he is OK.

We know Joe Biden, we saw Joe Biden debate even in recent years.

He doesn't have a stutter and he's coherent.

He's a changed man and the media can't keep denying this. — Alice 🌹 (@Alice_Tucker_) March 7, 2020

What he's going through isn't a long lost stutter issue. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) March 7, 2020

Completely disagree. The signs are there that this is more than a attempting to mask a stutter. Were that the case there wouldn't be factual and spatial elements mixed in. And if the Democrats elect the "safe choice" in the face of it, what does that say about us as Democrats? — Get off the fucking fence! (@Tex_ombian) March 7, 2020

This is so reckless and irresponsible. Gaslighting voters isn’t gonna work. Look at videos of him from 2016 and then tell me he hasn’t declined significantly. — Samuel D. Finkelstein II (@CANCEL_SAM) March 7, 2020

Seriously, look at them.

It's like you think there isn't video of Biden 4 years ago speaking coherently and completing his sentences without garbling words. It's demonstrable, obvious and documented. Maybe try admitting reality rather than hoping nobody notices in the general. — Aaron Kincer (@Aaron_Kincer) March 7, 2020

Joe Biden's December doctor's letter specifically did not include a cognitive function testhttps://t.co/TU6zOTnpAu pic.twitter.com/MNIj7HaZ7t — jack allison (@jackallisonLOL) March 7, 2020

I don't think forgetting what office you're running for is a symptom of stuttering. Can we please see the other Biden, maybe he isn't suffering from cognitive decline. — Michelle Erwin🌹 (@mlderwin) March 7, 2020

I was a Biden supporter. I thought he was best positioned to beat Trump. Then I watched the first debate and saw that Joe was suffering from cognitive decline. From that point on I put everything I had into making Bernie Sanders the nominee because he IS the best to beat Trump. — A woman supporting Bernie (@citeyourwork) March 7, 2020

So, as I read the article, the defense being provided here is that Biden 'only' has "Mild cognitive impairment" — mugrimm (@mugrimm) March 7, 2020

Biden used to be sharp, he used to be able to memorize entire speeches of other politicians (circa 1988 run), now he talks about record players, corn pop and lying about protesting for mandela while confusing his sister for his wife. Stop gaslighting us we know he has dementia. — Mr. Meeseeks (@RealMrMeeseeks_) March 7, 2020

Less ableist to compassionately call for the assistance of a human who’s clearly suffering than to insist on marching them out in front of masses to receive public ridicule and opprobrium — Buford Montessori (@PersonRespector) March 7, 2020

So him lying constantly ,not knowing where he is, making things up, and acting out in anger at voters is not cognitive decline? — Biden's declining cognition 🧠📉 (@alrightwhoasick) March 7, 2020

A stutter involves the flow and fluency of speech. I don't think many people are critical of his ability to speak. Cognitive decline, fabrication of events, mistaking people for other people, and what Biden is exhibiting is completely different than a stutter. Google it. — Dave Rubins Blocked List (@RubinsBlockList) March 7, 2020

"His advancing dementia is actually a stutter" sounds pretty ableist to me — Eli Valley (@elivalley) March 7, 2020

They are not verbal slip up, he cant hardly finish a thought, hes not capable of handling the stress of running a country. Its incredibly obvious and trump with wipe the floor with him. This is not even counting his adhorent record. People need to wake up if were gonna win this. — WeAllWinorNo1Wins! (@bjk420) March 7, 2020

I hate when my stutter makes me lie about being arrested in South Africa. — Jason 🙏🏽🍊🤡⚰️ (@secretazian) March 7, 2020

Not sure how something obvious to anyone who has eyes, basic brain function and isn't a paid propagandist can be classed as 'disgusting and baseless', but go on. — Dan Maul (@DanVMaul) March 7, 2020

Why don’t you watch some videos where he talks and get back to us — Naomi LaChance (@lachancenaomi) March 7, 2020

Hey @fawfulfan go back and watch Biden's 2012 debate with Paul Ryan and then watch ANY VIDEO OF HIM FROM THE PAST YEAR. The noticeable decline in verbal sharpness cannot be solely attributed to a stutter if he was able to destroy Ryan 8 years ago. The man has lost a step. — Ok Doomer (@hood_willrow) March 7, 2020

LOL. Good luck using this argument in the general. — ''The Macho Man'' Rand Paul's Neighbor (@neighbormania) March 7, 2020

Dude….we can all hear him…. — OrbGangsters 💕 (@OrbGang) March 7, 2020

This argument may work better if Joe hadn't been in public life for 40 years. — Your Comrade Kell🌹 (@KellComrade) March 7, 2020

Baseless? We have eyes. They’re beyond slip ups. Everyone making the argument that trump has dementia trying to say Biden doesn’t is dishonest. — Bernie Brother – Mike (@DynoMike814) March 7, 2020

No, it’s absolutely not. This is a RIDICULOUS tweet. It’s 100% okay to be worried about Biden’s state of mind. He rambles, makes no sense, when pushed on something he comes across defensive and angry. He is not well. Comparing his speech patterns from 2018 to 2020 is alarming. — Kristen Pease (@Carrotriot79) March 7, 2020

We have like 47 years of Biden on tape. The gaffes always existed to some extent, but if you dont see how much worse they've been these last 12 months, then you're just lying to yourself. It will be a major issue in the general. — Big E (@In_My_Tree) March 7, 2020

didn’t realize he said he was arrested in South Africa because of a stutter — Gaia Eternal 🕉 (@Gaia_Eternal) March 7, 2020

You really should try to follow Biden. It doesn't take a lot of effort. He was recently interviewed on tv & asked about his "verbal slip-ups." He said they were NOT stutters, he really was searching for a word or trying to remember what he was about to say. So, he's self-smearing — M4A is Not Negotiable (@SeattleSoaker) March 7, 2020

I have worked so hard to separate the ableism, and I genuinely believe it is best for someone without deteriorating mental health to be in office. Joe deserves to retire and live a happy life with his family, not be used as "anti-Bernie." I'm not trying to smear, I'm worried! — Shelby Tollefson (@shelbyistoll) March 7, 2020

come on dude — Rob (@robrousseau) March 7, 2020

We’re not trying to be Bernie Bros by doing posts like this, but when Biden remembers being arrested in South Africa while trying to meet with Nelson Mandela, that’s not the effect of repressing a stutter.

