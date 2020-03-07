Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden’s “gaffes” have pretty much been a daily occurrence since he started campaigning for the nomination and the clips make the rounds regularly on social media. However, former Bill Clinton spokesman Joe Lockhart wants to know where some of the questionings of Biden’s mental wellbeing originated:

So who is out there on Twitter pushing the BS story of Biden’s “cognitive decline”? Trump supporters, Bernie Bros and the Russians. Huh. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) March 5, 2020

Well, it could be “Trump supporters, Bernie bros and the Russians,” or maybe something else:

Well, there is also, you know, the video evidence. 🤷‍♂️😂 — Troy Kuhn (@Tachyon362) March 7, 2020

Yeah, that could have something to do with it.

Anyone who has watched his campaign thus far who is honest? This is beyond the fully articulated gaffes he has made in the past. He is losing words mid-sentence. If you’ve seen this before in a loved one, it is impossible to unsee. https://t.co/jubL5fwWP1 — Stacey – AKA The Liberty Gypsy (@ScotsFyre) March 7, 2020

Dude. A blind man with his head buried in the sand could see Biden has a cognitive decline. But by all means, keep that Russia narrative alive, it worked out so well for Democrats in 2016. https://t.co/pZLGI6BreZ — The 🐰 FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 7, 2020

I think it’s mostly people who have watched him talk https://t.co/ppk4f1CUNQ — Natalie Shure (@nataliesurely) March 6, 2020

Also people with eyes and ears… the bastards. https://t.co/VkqFH9Xse2 — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) March 7, 2020

Reality is pushing this story, Joe. https://t.co/qFVMWUWq83 — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) March 7, 2020

Oh please. Anyone who’s had a family member in “cognitive decline” can recognize there’s a problem. It’s cruel to exploit him because your political party has screwed itself attacking @POTUS for four years. — Sheryl #rescue #loveofcountry (@sav01) March 7, 2020

It's going to be fun watching the media declare any questions about Biden's acuity to be off limits, after Brian Stelter and Co. spent the last 3 years questioning Trump's mental health. (To say nothing of the endless coverage of McCain's age/health in 2008.) https://t.co/cC3b3ViHNB — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) March 7, 2020

Questioning Bernie Sanders or Donald Trump’s health — mental and otherwise — is apparently fair game:

But it’s OK when they do it.

