As ironic as it is to hear Vice President Joe Biden praising Bernie Sanders as a presidential candidate, that’s not why this video was posted. We have a good time watching things like Biden botching the Declaration of Independence (you know the thing) but there’s something really sad about watching him just four years ago and how articulate (and bright and clean!) he was.

We’re not doctors, we don’t spend time behind the scenes with Biden, and cognitive decline isn’t a joke — but the difference here is rather astounding. Of course, the clips of current-day Biden were picked from longer speeches, but still: even the BBC remarked during Biden’s post-Super Tuesday victory speech that Biden was finishing his sentences and completing his thoughts.

This is apparently the guy the Democrats are going to run in 2020 against Trump — but he’s definitely not the same guy who served with Barack Obama. It’s sad.

