As ironic as it is to hear Vice President Joe Biden praising Bernie Sanders as a presidential candidate, that’s not why this video was posted. We have a good time watching things like Biden botching the Declaration of Independence (you know the thing) but there’s something really sad about watching him just four years ago and how articulate (and bright and clean!) he was.

We’re not doctors, we don’t spend time behind the scenes with Biden, and cognitive decline isn’t a joke — but the difference here is rather astounding. Of course, the clips of current-day Biden were picked from longer speeches, but still: even the BBC remarked during Biden’s post-Super Tuesday victory speech that Biden was finishing his sentences and completing his thoughts.

Joe Biden explains why Bernie Sanders is the best to beat Trump. (Yes, this is Joe 4 years ago.. I know it's strange watching him talk in full sentences.) pic.twitter.com/5zhs1eYvFu — Aisha Sharna (@SharnaAisha) March 4, 2020

Do you really think the DNC/Democrats want to defeat Trump? pic.twitter.com/uMBZqJSaU8 — Aisha Sharna (@SharnaAisha) March 4, 2020

This is a different person. It's night and day. — A Sentient Pile of Spaghetti🍝 (@spagritty) March 4, 2020

Jesus I can’t believe this is the same dude that’s running right now. Listen to how different he sounds man. It’s a shame. — ☭ America’s Sweetheart ☭ (@Huntercferg) March 4, 2020

Where is his 'lifelong stutter'? How odd. — Kenny the Gardner as Roy Orbison (@mightysoretoe) March 4, 2020

Wow, I can’t believe that’s the same guy. — 🐉💨 (@papapicklez) March 4, 2020

Go watch the VP debates from 08. It's absolutely crazy. — DetroitBound (@detroit_bound) March 4, 2020

Wow. He used to be coherent — Bootsie Rose 2020 🌹 (@bootsie5) March 4, 2020

Wow he’s sharp here — Bryan Mullen (@BryMullen) March 4, 2020

He used to be an amazing debater, well, he’s 77 now after all.. — Elion Mahai (@DavidStipl) March 4, 2020

clicked on the video fully expecting it to be dubbed but wow — em 💯 (@morningsbell) March 4, 2020

Wow. His decline is even worse than I thought. This is terrifying. — soradical 🌹 (@soradical2) March 4, 2020

I would have a much easier time voting for this Biden than the current Biden. Well spoken and intelligent, seems like he wouldn’t have too much of a problem debating trump. Today’s Biden however…. — Conman (@captain_speedo) March 4, 2020

Will someone contact @BernieSanders ad campaign manager and make sure this is on every tv station by the end of the week please?!?!? — StarGuitar (@SteveMaviano) March 4, 2020

I wish Bernie would just take this clip and run it as an ad — Leonardo Drake Rhodes (@ReficulGOT) March 5, 2020

It’s unbelievable, he is a different person in this video. It’s a shining example that he isn’t sharp anymore. I wouldn’t expect him to be able to stand up to the rigors of a presidency for 4 years. It’s scary to think it’s a possibility. — Chris (@ChrisTulsiBern) March 4, 2020

Joe Biden just 4 years ago. I can't imagine he would last 4 years in office. Biden getting elected is laughable though. Not going to happen. — Feet👣ToTheFire🔥 (@feetothefire) March 5, 2020

This guy would have been an easier pill to swallow cause he could have walloped Trump. But that’s not him anymore, Trump will run circles around Biden 2020 — Matt BKR 🌹feeling the 🔥 (@mattjbkr) March 5, 2020

Dang he used to be really articulate. — No More Wars (@TakeSpecialist) March 5, 2020

Thank you for this. Watching this and then witnessing him now.

The establishment is so desperate to stop Bernie that they would try to encourage Joe into the White House when he is clearly not fit for it. It's actually sad. — Simon Says Vote for Bernie Sanders (@criminalmaniac) March 5, 2020

Wow. The contrast between then and now is stark. — The Time Is Now 🌹 No ✂️ Social Security/Medicare (@BirkieGal) March 5, 2020

Jesus Christ. He was a different person. — Mr. Slim T⃫h⃫i⃫c⃫k⃫ Husky (@docadam) March 4, 2020

Jesus, he is coherent. People say, "Joe has lost a step" it is more like he fell down a flight of stairs — misanthropic populist (@misanthropicpo1) March 5, 2020

My empathy is overflowing for the man and the obvious suffering he's currently experiencing and will be over the next 8-10 months, but then I remember all the awful things he's done while in office with lucidity and it kind of disappears. — 𝕋𝕒𝕣𝕦𝕤𝕙𝕕𝕖𝕚 🐂 (@Tarushdei) March 5, 2020

Wow. Seriously has taken a turn. — He Hate Me (@AntiBizle) March 4, 2020

Who is this guy??? — Ronnie ✊🏿🌹 (@Oppinionater) March 5, 2020

It's like watching two completely different people. BTW, gotta love him complaining about wealth inequality……when he and Obama had been in charge for over 7 years at that point. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) March 5, 2020

If the campaign did their homework, this should have been an ad from the beginning. — Jimmy is for Bernie 2020 (@itsjimmay) March 4, 2020

This is apparently the guy the Democrats are going to run in 2020 against Trump — but he’s definitely not the same guy who served with Barack Obama. It’s sad.

Related: