As Twitchy reported, a lot of media figures had high praise for Joe Biden after he gave his victory speech following the South Carolina primary; it was if Sleepy Joe had finally awakened and knew where he was and what he was doing.

And then he went ahead and screwed up the Declaration of Independence: “We hold these truths to be self-evident … all men and women are created by the … go … you know, you know the thing.” If you missed it, here it is again:

"You know the thing." — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) March 3, 2020

Harry Shearer is apparently watching the BBC’s coverage of Super Tuesday and a reporter is praising a post-South Carolina Biden for finishing his sentences.

High praise from a BBC reporter for the "far more disciplined" post-South Carolina Joe Biden: "He's reading his speeches, he's finishing his sentences, he's completing his thoughts." — Harry Shearer (@theharryshearer) March 3, 2020

High praise, eh? — Sock Puppet Communist (@iluv2tweetdood) March 3, 2020

Man I sure wish there was another candidate who can read and complete sentences but alas nobody but Biden in this primary is literate? — Diasporadic 🏳️‍🌈 Bloomberg=Trump (@Tihkallisti) March 3, 2020

Wow! with a powerhouse politician that can…*checks notes* get through many sentences? We are sure to beat that bad DRUMPF!! — BIG STRUCTURAL BAKUNIN (@seanebeard) March 3, 2020

Apparently the new standard is "he has not acted like a lobotomized potato for a few days"! He is so awesome. — Janice Damoore (@DamooreJanice) March 3, 2020

The highest praise of Joe Biden: he can read. — notasockpuppet1234 (@Jimmybluefish85) March 3, 2020

I usually complete my thoughts too. Should I run for President? — NeoTrotsky For The 21st Century (@LTrotsky21) March 3, 2020

We have the highest standards for our presidents. Tomorrow Grandpa Joe might finish his applesauce all on his own! — Prairie Red (@Dissensual) March 3, 2020

What a wonderfully low bar to set for the highest office. “He’s finishing his thoughts and sometimes he even knows where he’s at” #Biden2020 — Koondey (@Koondey1) March 3, 2020

Joe 2020: "I can read" — proletaribits (@pasports31) March 3, 2020

America demands a president who eats all his green beans — King Typo (@BoxingBusch) March 3, 2020

Well, then, he's the obvious winner. He can say words and listen to records. 🙄 what an incredibly low and sad bar. #NotMeUs #Aloha — Porkchop🔥🌺🕊❤ (@PorkchopNorth) March 3, 2020

These are great compliments if you're talking about a 4-year-old. — Anomaly 🔥 🌹 (@spatial_anomaly) March 3, 2020

Huh? Was he watching the same stuff we were last night? So, Biden stating he is running for the U.S. Senate just a couple of days ago is cool? — OfThePeople #Bernie2020🔥 #BernieIsAGoodHumanBeing (@Of_the_People7) March 3, 2020

He's going to win North South Carolina for sure and is a shoe in for the senate seat he's running for!! — ResiTech (@ResiTech) March 3, 2020

"We hold these truths to be self-evident. All men and women created by the you know, you know the thing." —Joe Biden literally yesterday. — Patrick (@UprootedTexan99) March 3, 2020

It's absolutely astonishing that ANYONE would consider voting for Joe Biden to lead this nation.

Stunning. — Audrey M (@AudreysAmerica) March 3, 2020

Nothing like a candidate who doesn’t expect to make it through his first term. Lol — Craig Howard (@crahow555) March 3, 2020

You guys just love losing don’t you? — KoalityFPL (@KoalityF) March 3, 2020

Gotta make sure he can pass the well-baby exam to beat Trump — Wind Turkey (@dog_envier) March 3, 2020

People famously marveled at JFKs ability to finish sentences. Looks like Joe’s continuing the tradition. — phillypostmaster (@phillypostmastr) March 3, 2020

A genius level three year old. — Bacon Grease (@T_Joad1) March 3, 2020

Come on, man! — Roll 20s For The People (@darrenr50931288) March 3, 2020

Is the BBC also under contract to prop up Biden?

