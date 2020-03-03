As Twitchy reported, a lot of media figures had high praise for Joe Biden after he gave his victory speech following the South Carolina primary; it was if Sleepy Joe had finally awakened and knew where he was and what he was doing.
And then he went ahead and screwed up the Declaration of Independence: “We hold these truths to be self-evident … all men and women are created by the … go … you know, you know the thing.” If you missed it, here it is again:
ABORT ABORT pic.twitter.com/BsLsn00ual
— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 2, 2020
"You know the thing."
— AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) March 3, 2020
Harry Shearer is apparently watching the BBC’s coverage of Super Tuesday and a reporter is praising a post-South Carolina Biden for finishing his sentences.
High praise from a BBC reporter for the "far more disciplined" post-South Carolina Joe Biden: "He's reading his speeches, he's finishing his sentences, he's completing his thoughts."
— Harry Shearer (@theharryshearer) March 3, 2020
High praise, eh?
— Sock Puppet Communist (@iluv2tweetdood) March 3, 2020
Man I sure wish there was another candidate who can read and complete sentences but alas nobody but Biden in this primary is literate?
— Diasporadic 🏳️🌈 Bloomberg=Trump (@Tihkallisti) March 3, 2020
Wow! with a powerhouse politician that can…*checks notes* get through many sentences? We are sure to beat that bad DRUMPF!!
— BIG STRUCTURAL BAKUNIN (@seanebeard) March 3, 2020
Apparently the new standard is "he has not acted like a lobotomized potato for a few days"! He is so awesome.
— Janice Damoore (@DamooreJanice) March 3, 2020
The highest praise of Joe Biden: he can read.
— notasockpuppet1234 (@Jimmybluefish85) March 3, 2020
I usually complete my thoughts too. Should I run for President?
— NeoTrotsky For The 21st Century (@LTrotsky21) March 3, 2020
We have the highest standards for our presidents. Tomorrow Grandpa Joe might finish his applesauce all on his own!
— Prairie Red (@Dissensual) March 3, 2020
What a wonderfully low bar to set for the highest office. “He’s finishing his thoughts and sometimes he even knows where he’s at” #Biden2020
— Koondey (@Koondey1) March 3, 2020
Joe 2020: "I can read"
— proletaribits (@pasports31) March 3, 2020
America demands a president who eats all his green beans
— King Typo (@BoxingBusch) March 3, 2020
Well, then, he's the obvious winner. He can say words and listen to records. 🙄 what an incredibly low and sad bar. #NotMeUs #Aloha
— Porkchop🔥🌺🕊❤ (@PorkchopNorth) March 3, 2020
These are great compliments if you're talking about a 4-year-old.
— Anomaly 🔥 🌹 (@spatial_anomaly) March 3, 2020
Huh? Was he watching the same stuff we were last night? So, Biden stating he is running for the U.S. Senate just a couple of days ago is cool?
— OfThePeople #Bernie2020🔥 #BernieIsAGoodHumanBeing (@Of_the_People7) March 3, 2020
He's going to win North South Carolina for sure and is a shoe in for the senate seat he's running for!!
— ResiTech (@ResiTech) March 3, 2020
“Super Thursday!”
— peaceloveandgifs (@peaceloveandgi2) March 3, 2020
"We hold these truths to be self-evident. All men and women created by the you know, you know the thing." —Joe Biden literally yesterday.
— Patrick (@UprootedTexan99) March 3, 2020
It's absolutely astonishing that ANYONE would consider voting for Joe Biden to lead this nation.
Stunning.
— Audrey M (@AudreysAmerica) March 3, 2020
Nothing like a candidate who doesn’t expect to make it through his first term. Lol
— Craig Howard (@crahow555) March 3, 2020
You guys just love losing don’t you?
— KoalityFPL (@KoalityF) March 3, 2020
— somecommandante gizmo (@somegizmo) March 3, 2020
Gotta make sure he can pass the well-baby exam to beat Trump
— Wind Turkey (@dog_envier) March 3, 2020
People famously marveled at JFKs ability to finish sentences. Looks like Joe’s continuing the tradition.
— phillypostmaster (@phillypostmastr) March 3, 2020
A genius level three year old.
— Bacon Grease (@T_Joad1) March 3, 2020
Come on, man!
— Roll 20s For The People (@darrenr50931288) March 3, 2020
Is the BBC also under contract to prop up Biden?
