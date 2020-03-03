As Twitchy reported, a lot of media figures had high praise for Joe Biden after he gave his victory speech following the South Carolina primary; it was if Sleepy Joe had finally awakened and knew where he was and what he was doing.

And then he went ahead and screwed up the Declaration of Independence: “We hold these truths to be self-evident … all men and women are created by the … go … you know, you know the thing.” If you missed it, here it is again:

Harry Shearer is apparently watching the BBC’s coverage of Super Tuesday and a reporter is praising a post-South Carolina Biden for finishing his sentences.

Is the BBC also under contract to prop up Biden?

