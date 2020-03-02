We try to steer away from tweets about Joe Biden being senile or having dementia — we’re not doctors here, and dementia is a horrible thing and nothing to joke about — but sometimes you just have to wonder. Biden was praised to the hilt for his victory speech after winning South Carolina … praised by the media elite who were praising God that they might not have to vote for Bernie Sanders after all. But this … this is just terrible.

Joe Biden quoting the Declaration of Independence: “We hold these truths to be self-evident: all men and women created by- go- you know- you know the thing.”

pic.twitter.com/ZCl0UJ2fvw — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) March 2, 2020

This is bad.

At least I'll get a lot of laughs in before I die without healthcare. — sad lad (@pleaselovemedad) March 2, 2020

This guys gonna get chewed up by Trump 😔 — Superbaug (@jhaug2) March 2, 2020

Biden insists he’s going to beat Trump like a drum, but those debates are going to be brutal.

this is the man who will save us from *checks notes* bernie sanders — Doctor Nifkin see bio (@DocNifkin) March 2, 2020

I'm sorry but that man isn't capable of this office. He's a national security threat at this point. — Jeremy au Barca (@ProgDownTicket) March 2, 2020

We're screwed — PGilligan (@secystate) March 2, 2020

This is who the Democratic establishment is stacking the deck against Bernie for. 😂🤣🤦🏻‍♀️ — Margaret 🇺🇸🇬🇷 (@Margare14571757) March 2, 2020

DNC, this is your champion???? 🤦🏽‍♀️ — Taylor Joy (@TaylorJoy305) March 2, 2020

Glad they're cashing all their chips in on this guy — SmashMike (@Mikelennial) March 2, 2020

Oh dear God. — Trump2020⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@summerscs2020) March 2, 2020

This is the establishment’s chosen guy. That’s a comforting thought. — Pete Buttigieg is Patrick Bateman (@LeviHarris) March 2, 2020

Trump would literally destroy Biden so easily it wouldn’t even be funny — Piper (@Lefty_Mind) March 2, 2020

Have you seen President Trump at a rally? He just goes off teleprompter and improvises for as long as he wants, and he loves doing it.

Almost as good a tag line as "You should go vote for somebody else." — Artemis Gannon 🏹 (@The_Bear_Queen) March 2, 2020

“…and endowed BY THEIR CREATOR with certain UNALIENABLE RIGHTS LIFE LIBERTY PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS” Old Joe had to stop himself before he blew all those sweet Planned Parenthood donations. — Healthcare DataWonk (@HDatawonk) March 2, 2020

Lol. I played this clip, and my Mom is a few feet away from me and she's like, "Trump's an idiot." I was like, "It's Biden." Lol. — David (@arkhamsveryown) March 2, 2020

YOU KNOW THE THING — Dinkledash MOPP 5 (@Dinkeldash) March 2, 2020

We should totally throw our weight behind this guy! — Joe Kassabian (@jkass99) March 2, 2020

Good lord. — Deplorable Texan ❤️ KAG 🇺🇸 (@bygrace__) March 2, 2020

I'm starting to feel bad for Joe, he's not well. — #GlobeEarther 🌎 (@Bsmith_KCMO) March 2, 2020

Foster Brooks for president. — Temptation Put (@AmalgamatedBob) March 2, 2020

We’re old enough to get that reference.

Vote Biden: You Know… the thing. C’mon man! — Davey Gravy (@MrDaveHudson) March 2, 2020

Eight more months of this huh — Tim Price (@txprice) March 2, 2020

This is bad. Really bad. At what point will someone stop this train wreck? Sadly, the left will gladly sacrifice Joe in their suicidal, desperate attempt to overthrow the Big Bad Orange Man. https://t.co/qwrBSOk3Ep — Matthew Betley (@MatthewBetley) March 2, 2020

