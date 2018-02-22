Ok, we’ve decided at this point that Ron Perlman has figured out we give him all sorts of attention, and even bad PR is good PR (which is what we hope he’s doing and if so, way to go, Hellboy). Because the other possibility is that the man has lost all ability to think rationally and truly believes Twitchy is funded by the Russians.

Which makes great content for us, but still …

Here we go again, only THIS time it’s like he’s picking a fight with us:

Oh snap, musta hit a nerve huh, you twitchy muthafuckas!More convinced than ever your Russian bots. Love the trolls ya found to laugh me off!

тупая башка! Ron Perlman chest-thumps for how Obama ‘handled’ Putin, gets LAUGHED off Twitter https://t.co/qUkYaS65WU via @twitchyteam — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) February 21, 2018

Actually, we’re not entirely sure Ron’s tweet is in English, but what we think he’s saying is that somehow we are Russians, or bots, or Russian bots, and that we magically found a bunch of trolls to ‘sic’ on him on Twitter. And nah, he didn’t hit a nerve but he did crack us UP while giving us plenty of content for another story.

Thanks, Ron 🙂

Hi Ron! You seem angry. You know, there are plenty of decaffeinated brands on the market that taste just as good as the real deal. 🙂 Putin says hi, btw. https://t.co/M0mCIZdZkc — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 22, 2018

Ok, ok, ok, so Putin didn’t really say hi, but we cracked ourselves up. We had to do it.

*sits in corner*

You’re about as smart as you look — kate (@katearthsis) February 22, 2018

We didn’t say it.

By "hit a nerve" you mean you were so shriekingly stupid that you needed to be mocked? — Ordy Packard's Non-flamethrower (@TheOpulentAmish) February 22, 2018

It’s a tough job, but someone has to do it.

You know that feeling when you are embarrassed for someone else? Stop. — DanCamm (@Dan_Camm) February 22, 2018

Shhhh.

Keep hitting em Ron! — Carter (@AbstractTonyy) February 22, 2018

Yeah, keep hittin’ us, Ron.

HA HA HA HA HA.

Wow. They were truly butthurt! Nicely done. — Misty Fonseca (@misty_fonseca) February 22, 2018

We’re clearly the butthurt ones.

Sure.

Oh wow, the only people who may be denser than Ron Perlman are his followers.

YIKE.

Sounds like you got em scared. 😱 — NomoreMrNiceVamp (@twospirits68) February 22, 2018

We’re terrified.

Can’t you tell?

I love when people mocked in @TwitchyTeam give them free clicks. 😂 https://t.co/gsKrPtrPzX — Liberty (@LibertyJen) February 22, 2018

We love it too!

